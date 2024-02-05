Former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury agrees to terms with Commanders to become offensive coordinator

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders to become their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Sunday, per a source.
Kingsbury, who went 28-37-1 with Arizona from 2019-2022, had previously appeared to be on the way to Las Vegas to serve in the same role for the Raiders, but he withdrew himself from consideration on Saturday.
He now joins new head coach Dan Quinn's staff in Washington.
