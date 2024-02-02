Raiders expected to hire former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Kingsbury gained acclaim coaching a Texas Tech team and aiding the burgeoning careers of Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes. Hence, he was given the opportunity to do so with the Cardinals and Kyler Murray. Ultimately, Kingsbury took the Cards to the playoffs just once in four seasons.

Now, he's tasked with improving a Las Vegas offense that was 27th in yards in 2023.

The largest question will be at quarterback, where Jimmy Garoppolo remains under contract but did not start once Pierce took over as interim head coach. Aidan O’Connell showed flashes in his rookie season, but hardly cemented himself as the team's franchise QB of the future.

Thus, while just who the 2024 Raiders QB is remains a mystery, who he will work closest with is not.