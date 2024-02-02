Raiders expected to hire former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury's headed back to the NFL.
Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to be hired as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
As Antonio Pierce takes on the full-time head coaching gig with the Raiders, the largest quandary for his staff was who would lead the offense. It's been answered by the 44-year-old Kingsbury.
Kingsbury helmed the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022, going 28-37 in his first NFL coaching gig. After a season back in the college ranks as an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, Kingsbury will look to turn around the Raiders season and his pro career.
Kingsbury gained acclaim coaching a Texas Tech team and aiding the burgeoning careers of Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes. Hence, he was given the opportunity to do so with the Cardinals and Kyler Murray. Ultimately, Kingsbury took the Cards to the playoffs just once in four seasons.
Now, he's tasked with improving a Las Vegas offense that was 27th in yards in 2023.
The largest question will be at quarterback, where Jimmy Garoppolo remains under contract but did not start once Pierce took over as interim head coach. Aidan O’Connell showed flashes in his rookie season, but hardly cemented himself as the team's franchise QB of the future.
Thus, while just who the 2024 Raiders QB is remains a mystery, who he will work closest with is not.
Pierce has tabbed the Silver and Black's next OC, and Kingsbury has his second chance in the NFL.