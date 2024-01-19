Raiders working on deal to hire Antonio Pierce as full-time head coach

This time around, the interim coach is sticking with the Silver and Black.
The Las Vegas Raiders are working on a deal to hire Antonio Pierce as their next head coach, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Pierce's hiring comes after he coached the Raiders to a 5-4 finish to the 2023 season as the interim coach following Josh McDaniels' dismissal.
Two years ago, owner Mark Davis decided to hire McDaniels rather than stick with interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who had galvanized the team and piloted it to a playoff berth. This time around, Davis has decided to make his interim coach the full-fledged leader of the Raiders going forward. In doing so, Davis has made Pierce just the third interim head coach in the past 10 seasons to become that team's full-time coach the following year (Mike Mularkey, Tennessee Titans; Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars).
Pierce also drew interest from the Titans and Atlanta Falcons to fill their vacant head coaching spots, but it seemed destined that he wouldn't leave Las Vegas.
Embracing the Raider way and Silver and Black swagger, Pierce won over the locker room in quick fashion this past season. He coached them to memorable victories, such as a win over the New York Giants in his debut, a 63-21 demolishing of the Los Angeles Chargers and a streak-busting triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 45-year-old took on his interim role with little NFL coaching experience. Prior to coaching the Raiders for the last nine games of this past campaign, Pierce was amid his second season with the club as its linebackers coach. Prior to that, Pierce was a defensive assistant and coordinator at Arizona State following his time as head coach of Long Beach Poly High in California.
A nine-season NFL linebacker with Washington and the New York Giants from 2001-2009, Pierce was a hard-nosed player who earned a Pro Bowl bid and a Super Bowl win.
In his short time with the Raiders, he proved to be the polar opposite of McDaniels, bringing energy, volume and swagger to the club.
Players such as Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby have voiced their support for Pierce. It should make for a smoother start for Pierce, but he has plenty of work ahead.
No. 1 will be a decision at quarterback. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo, who had a history with McDaniels. Garoppolo has a $28.5 million cap number in 2024 with $11.25 million guaranteed. Pierce went with rookie Aidan O'Connell as his starter, and though the first-year QB flashed promise, he certainly isn't an overwhelming favorite to build the offense around.
Running back Josh Jacobs, who was sidelined at the end of the season with a quad injury, is an impending free agent, as well.
Las Vegas has been to the playoffs just twice over the past 21 seasons and hasn't won a division title or a playoff game since 2002.
Pierce reinvigorated the fanbase and the Raiders players during his interim stay.
Now, he's earned the full-time job and will look to return the franchise to its winning ways of autumns past when the Raiders conquered and won consistently.