Around the NFL

Raiders working on deal to hire Antonio Pierce as full-time head coach

Published: Jan 19, 2024 at 03:36 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

This time around, the interim coach is sticking with the Silver and Black.

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on a deal to hire Antonio Pierce as their next head coach, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Pierce's hiring comes after he coached the Raiders to a 5-4 finish to the 2023 season as the interim coach following Josh McDaniels' dismissal.

Two years ago, owner Mark Davis decided to hire McDaniels rather than stick with interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who had galvanized the team and piloted it to a playoff berth. This time around, Davis has decided to make his interim coach the full-fledged leader of the Raiders going forward. In doing so, Davis has made Pierce just the third interim head coach in the past 10 seasons to become that team's full-time coach the following year (Mike Mularkey, Tennessee Titans; Doug Marrone, Jacksonville Jaguars).

Pierce also drew interest from the Titans and Atlanta Falcons to fill their vacant head coaching spots, but it seemed destined that he wouldn't leave Las Vegas.

Embracing the Raider way and Silver and Black swagger, Pierce won over the locker room in quick fashion this past season. He coached them to memorable victories, such as a win over the New York Giants in his debut, a 63-21 demolishing of the Los Angeles Chargers and a streak-busting triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 45-year-old took on his interim role with little NFL coaching experience. Prior to coaching the Raiders for the last nine games of this past campaign, Pierce was amid his second season with the club as its linebackers coach. Prior to that, Pierce was a defensive assistant and coordinator at Arizona State following his time as head coach of Long Beach Poly High in California.

A nine-season NFL linebacker with Washington and the New York Giants from 2001-2009, Pierce was a hard-nosed player who earned a Pro Bowl bid and a Super Bowl win.

In his short time with the Raiders, he proved to be the polar opposite of McDaniels, bringing energy, volume and swagger to the club.

Players such as Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby have voiced their support for Pierce. It should make for a smoother start for Pierce, but he has plenty of work ahead.

No. 1 will be a decision at quarterback. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo, who had a history with McDaniels. Garoppolo has a $28.5 million cap number in 2024 with $11.25 million guaranteed. Pierce went with rookie Aidan O'Connell as his starter, and though the first-year QB flashed promise, he certainly isn't an overwhelming favorite to build the offense around.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who was sidelined at the end of the season with a quad injury, is an impending free agent, as well.

Las Vegas has been to the playoffs just twice over the past 21 seasons and hasn't won a division title or a playoff game since 2002.

Pierce reinvigorated the fanbase and the Raiders players during his interim stay.

Now, he's earned the full-time job and will look to return the franchise to its winning ways of autumns past when the Raiders conquered and won consistently.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews not expected to be activated off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 11, is not expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans.
news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan won't alter coin-toss strategy vs. Packers, QB Jordan Love

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan won't be changing his strategy of deferring the ball to start the game after the Green Bay Packers prompted last week's blowout of the Dallas Cowboys by electing to receive. 
news

Dion Dawkins on Bills finally hosting Chiefs: 'Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It's cool. So good luck'

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins says "it's cool" that the team is hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Divisional Round game.  
news

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to interview for Bears offensive coordinator position 

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is set to interview for the Chicago Bears' vacant offensive coordinator position on Friday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Will Lions return to 1957 form on Sunday versus Buccaneers?

With a victory on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions would win two postseason games for the first time since 1957. It was in 1957 that Hall of Fame linebacker Joe Schmidt and the Lions won the franchise's last NFL Championship.
news

Ravens DE Jadeveon Clowney on playing team that drafted him No. 1: 'It's bigger than just worrying about the Texans'

Jadeveon Clowney, who the Texans took with the 2014 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, will face off with his former squad for the fifth time Saturday, but for the first time in the playoffs. For the 30-year-old, though, what's at stake in the Divisional Round supersedes any type of revenge factor.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Packers-49ers in NFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers visit the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round.
news

NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis in 2025

Indianapolis will host the 2025 NFL Combine, retaining the marquee event for more than three decades. Indy has hosted the NFL Combine since 1987.
news

NFL playoffs: Divisional Round injury report

Official game statuses for the four Divisional Round games of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) questionable for Divisional Round game vs. Texans

Mark Andrews' full participation in Baltimore's final two practices of the week was a welcome surprise, and the star tight end is officially questionable for the Ravens' game on Saturday against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round.