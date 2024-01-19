Raiders working on deal to hire Antonio Pierce as full-time head coach

A nine-season NFL linebacker with Washington and the New York Giants from 2001-2009, Pierce was a hard-nosed player who earned a Pro Bowl bid and a Super Bowl win.

In his short time with the Raiders, he proved to be the polar opposite of McDaniels, bringing energy, volume and swagger to the club.

Players such as Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby have voiced their support for Pierce. It should make for a smoother start for Pierce, but he has plenty of work ahead.

No. 1 will be a decision at quarterback. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo, who had a history with McDaniels. Garoppolo has a $28.5 million cap number in 2024 with $11.25 million guaranteed. Pierce went with rookie Aidan O'Connell as his starter, and though the first-year QB flashed promise, he certainly isn't an overwhelming favorite to build the offense around.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who was sidelined at the end of the season with a quad injury, is an impending free agent, as well.

Las Vegas has been to the playoffs just twice over the past 21 seasons and hasn't won a division title or a playoff game since 2002.

Pierce reinvigorated the fanbase and the Raiders players during his interim stay.