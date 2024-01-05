Maxx Crosby hopes Raiders retain interim coach Antonio Pierce: 'I'm sick of change. I'm sick of losing'

Crosby's comments came a day after Davante Adams said Pierce has his "vote" to be coach in 2024, adding that "basically" the entire locker room feels similarly.

It's worth noting that Crosby also supported the Raiders retaining then-interim Rich Bisaccia two years ago -- before owner Mark Davis elected to bring in Josh McDaniels.

Will the owner hear the call from his star players this time around?

The Raiders have been much more competitive since Pierce took over. Heading into Week 18, Vegas leads the NFL in scoring defense since Pierce became the interim.

Weeks 1-8: 23.4 PPG (T-22nd), 1.0 takeaway/game (T-24th), 2.0 sacks/game (T-25th)

Weeks 9-17: 16.3 PPG (1st), 1.6 takeaways/game (T-9th), 3.1 sacks/game (T-7th)

It's easy to see that Vegas has competed better under Pierce and has signature wins over division rivals Kansas City and Los Angeles. But Pierce remains 4-4 going into the finale. The question is whether Davis believes Pierce can continue to build on this run heading into the 2024 campaign.

For Crosby, wins and a winning culture are all that matter.