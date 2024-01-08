2024 NFL head coach cycle: Assessing each open job

David Tepper bought the team in the summer of 2018 and has employed six head coaches so far, including interims. The most recent full-time HC casualty was Frank Reich, who was fired after just 11 games at the helm. Does that flash a gigantic warning sign over this job? Maybe, but probably not enough to completely deter candidates. Tepper's handling of his coach is not the only factor potential aspirants will have to consider. The roster has to be restocked following a series of baffling personnel decisions, including not trading edge rusher Brian Burns (who is now headed for free agency after there was reportedly a lucrative offer on the table in 2022), as well as trading away offensive cornerstones Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore, with the latter move coming in the deal that ultimately led to the Panthers drafting QB Bryce Young with last year's No. 1 overall pick. In related news, the Panthers fired GM Scott Fitterer after three years on the job. Tepper is cleaning house, but the ability to shape the structure of the franchise could be alluring to some candidates. Carolina has no first-round draft pick in 2024, as it was sacrificed to get into position to select Young. The quarterback struggled as a rookie, and there are big-picture concerns about how his smaller frame will hold up in the NFL. Expect Tepper to explore offensive-minded coaches who can develop Young. And finally, whoever gets this job has to be aware that Tepper is likely to be hands-on. The owner has practically limitless resources, and he wants to win -- that can be a good thing, in terms of coaching salaries and team facilities. But the Panthers' next head coach also should recognize that Tepper is experiencing the same struggle so many other new team owners do: Staggering success in one's other line of work does not necessarily guarantee a smooth transition to successful ownership of an NFL franchise.