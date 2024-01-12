Commanders working to hire 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters as new general manager

Peters began his career in 2003 as a scout with the New England Patriots before moving onto the Broncos to fill a similar role in 2009, eventually earning a promotion to assistant director of college scouting in Denver in 2014. He joined San Francisco as VP of player personnel in 2017 and ascended to assistant GM in 2021, contributing to an executive group that guided the 49ers to three NFC Championship Game appearances, including one conference title and a berth in Super Bowl LIV.

Now, he'll join a Commanders franchise looking to start a new era under new ownership. Washington fired head coach Ron Rivera after finishing 4-13 in 2023, but has yet to make a final decision on the fate of incumbent GM Martin Mayhew.