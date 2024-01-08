Commanders fire head coach Ron Rivera following 4-13 season 

New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris wanted to wait until the end of the 2023 season to assess his head coaching situation.

He did, and on Monday the Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. The team has since announced the news.

"Today, we made the decision to part ways with Ron Rivera. I want to thank Ron and his wife Stephanie for all they did for the Commanders and DMV community, especially during the ownership transition," owner Josh Harris said in a statement on Monday. "Ron helped navigate this organization through some challenging times. He is a good man and thoughtful leader who has positively contributed to this organization and the NFL. I wish the Rivera family nothing but the best moving forward."

Pelissero reports the Commanders have requested interviews with with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the vacant head coaching position, per a source. Rams DC Raheem Morris has also been requested for a head coaching interview, per Pelissero.

Rivera's ousting comes after the Commanders' eighth consecutive loss concluded a 4-13 season -- the worst in the 62-year-old head coach's four-year run. Rivera's tenure in Washington D.C., ends with a 26-40-1 overall record, one playoff appearance, one NFC East title and zero winning seasons.

"I want every Washington fan to know how much I appreciate your unwavering support," Rivera said in statement. "Through all the name changes, roster moves, non-football headlines and seasons that did not meet your expectations, you still stood by this team. We did win an NFC East title in 2020, but we fell short since then and for that, I am truly disappointed. You are loyal, passionate fans and I only see good things ahead for you all.

"Thank you to Josh Harris and his partnership group for the past five and a half months. I enjoyed working with you and I deeply appreciated the engagement and support you gave me and the team throughout the season. It was evident from the very moment we met that you are going to be a great steward for this team. You have already shown the fans your full commitment to rebuilding this franchise and renewing the unshakable bonds between this team and the entire Washington community. I am lucky to have known you and Washington is lucky to have you."

In another monumental move for the franchise, the Commanders are hiring two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers, who helped build the Golden State Warriors dynasty, to help run the franchise, while also adding former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman to a front-office role, Rapoport reported on Monday.