Cowboys win second NFC East title in three seasons with win over Commanders

The NFC East belongs to the Dallas Cowboys.
With their 38-10 win on Sunday over the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys claimed the NFC East title.
Along with the division crown, the Cowboys locked up the NFC’s No. 2 seed and will now begin their Super Bowl quest at AT&T Stadium with a Super Wild Card Weekend home game against the Green Bay Packers. It's a massive boon for Dallas, which was a perfect 8-0 at home this season.
With the Cowboys having wrested away the division title from 2022 winners, the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC East has a different champion for the 19th straight season, extending the longest streak without a repeat winner in NFL history.
Dallas has, however, now won the division for the second time in three seasons under Mike McCarthy, whose team has posted three consecutive 12-5 regular seasons.
For so long this season, Dallas had been playing catch-up with Philadelphia, but after the Eagles' upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, the division was the Cowboys' for the taking. And they've taken it.
Now they'll look to advance to the Divisional Round for the second straight year and ultimately reach the franchise's first Super Bowl since the 1995 season.