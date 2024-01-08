Cowboys win second NFC East title in three seasons with win over Commanders

The NFC East belongs to the Dallas Cowboys.

With their 38-10 win on Sunday over the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys claimed the NFC East title.

Along with the division crown, the Cowboys locked up the NFC’s No. 2 seed and will now begin their Super Bowl quest at AT&T Stadium with a Super Wild Card Weekend home game against the Green Bay Packers. It's a massive boon for Dallas, which was a perfect 8-0 at home this season.

With the Cowboys having wrested away the division title from 2022 winners, the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC East has a different champion for the 19th straight season, extending the longest streak without a repeat winner in NFL history.

Dallas has, however, now won the division for the second time in three seasons under Mike McCarthy, whose team has posted three consecutive 12-5 regular seasons.

For so long this season, Dallas had been playing catch-up with Philadelphia, but after the Eagles' upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, the division was the Cowboys' for the taking. And they've taken it.