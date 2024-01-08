Around the NFL

Cowboys win second NFC East title in three seasons with win over Commanders

Published: Jan 07, 2024 at 07:10 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The NFC East belongs to the Dallas Cowboys.

With their 38-10 win on Sunday over the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys claimed the NFC East title.

Along with the division crown, the Cowboys locked up the NFC’s No. 2 seed and will now begin their Super Bowl quest at AT&T Stadium with a Super Wild Card Weekend home game against the Green Bay Packers. It's a massive boon for Dallas, which was a perfect 8-0 at home this season.

With the Cowboys having wrested away the division title from 2022 winners, the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC East has a different champion for the 19th straight season, extending the longest streak without a repeat winner in NFL history.

Dallas has, however, now won the division for the second time in three seasons under Mike McCarthy, whose team has posted three consecutive 12-5 regular seasons.

For so long this season, Dallas had been playing catch-up with Philadelphia, but after the Eagles' upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, the division was the Cowboys' for the taking. And they've taken it.

Now they'll look to advance to the Divisional Round for the second straight year and ultimately reach the franchise's first Super Bowl since the 1995 season.

Related Content

news

Commanders secure No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft with loss to Cowboys

The Washington Commanders will hold the No. 2 pick in this April's draft after Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Packers return to playoffs with 10th straight win over rival Bears

The Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth following their 10th straight win over the Chicago Bears.
news

Bill Belichick mum on future as Patriots end regular season with loss to Jets

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had little to say regarding his future in New England following his team's loss to the New York Jets to conclude the 2023 regular season.
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua sets new rookie record for receiving yards, receptions 

From the No. 177 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to No. 1 in the rookie record books, Puka Nacua has become an instant sensation and set a new rookie record for receiving yards and receptions on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Lions TE Sam LaPorta likely to miss time after suffering hyperextended knee, bone bruise

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta suffered a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise in the team's 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings and is likely to miss some time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Saints HC Dennis Allen after offense gets Jamaal Williams TD in victory formation: 'I wanted to take a knee'

Following a New Orleans' touchdown run out of victory formation with the game already well in hand, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith made his feelings known to Saints head coach Dennis Allen in their postgame meeting.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Buccaneers kicked off the early window by clinching the NFC South title, while the Bills and Steelers also earned playoff berths thanks to the Jaguars losing and ushering the Texans to the AFC South crown.
news

Texans win AFC South for first time since 2019 following Jaguars' loss vs. Titans

After the Jaguars' loss to the Titans, the Houston Texans have clinched the AFC South for the first time since the 2019 season. 
news

Bills, Steelers clinch AFC playoff spots following Jaguars' loss to Titans

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers clinched a playoff spot on Sunday following the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch third straight NFC South title

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured their third consecutive NFC South title -- and fourth straight playoff appearance -- with Sunday's 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 18 Sunday.