Super Wild Card Weekend schedule revealed

Super Wild Card Weekend will kick off in Houston and conclude in Tampa.

The NFL on Sunday night announced the schedule for the opening round of the playoffs, which begins with the AFC's fourth-seeded Houston Texans hosting the No. 5 Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

The six-game slate will carry on through Monday night, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC's No. 4 seed, host the No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles. It's the second season in a row the Bucs have played on Monday to open the postseason.