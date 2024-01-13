Steelers-Bills game postponed due to inclement weather in Buffalo, will be played Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills Super Wild Card Weekend matchup has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Buffalo area, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Saturday.
The game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium, has been moved to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
"Due to public safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Steelers-Bills game has been rescheduled to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by CBS," the NFL and the Bills announced on Saturday. "The decision to move the game to Monday was made in consultation with New York Governor Kathy Hochul in the best interest of public safety, and with the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the region prepares for the storm."
Hochul also announced she is instituting a full travel ban in Erie County starting at 9 p.m. ET Saturday night.
The forecast for the Buffalo area predicted heavy snow and winds up to 65 mph on Saturday, with one to two feet or more of snow eventually piling up, per the Associated Press.