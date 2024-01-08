Around the NFL

Commanders hiring ex-NBA executive, architect of Warriors dynasty, Bob Myers, ex-Vikings GM Chris Spielman

Published: Jan 08, 2024 at 09:39 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Washington Commanders' new owner Josh Harris' offseason overhaul includes adding experience to his front office, including pulling from his NBA background.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Commanders have hired former two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers to help run the franchise. The club also added former longtime Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

The team later confirmed the news.

The moves come on the heels of the Commanders firing Ron Rivera following the 2023 regular-season after a 4-13 finish.

In addition to Myers and Spielman, the club announced Magic Johnson will be a part of an advisory committee to determine the club's next coach and head of football operations.

Washington has put in a request to interview Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook for the team's head of football operations role, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Commanders put in a request to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham as well, per a source.

"As we look ahead, we recognize the results this season were not good enough and a strategic shift in leadership and approach is necessary," Harris said in a statement. "Alongside my partners, I have assembled a small advisory committee to assist me in identifying two important roles for this organization: head of football operations and head coach. I have asked Mitch Rales, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and David Blitzer, as well as Bob Myers and Rick Spielman, to join the advisory committee that will work with me to make the best decisions for the franchise."

Myers spent more than a decade with the Golden State Warriors as the lead architect of the four-time NBA championship roster.

"I have been fortunate to know Josh Harris for many years, and his commitment to building championship-caliber teams is what drew me here," Myers said in a statement to Rapoport. "In my experience, championship infrastructure begins with a strong ownership group that prioritizes culture and invests in attracting the industry's most talented and innovative leaders. In speaking with Josh and his team, it's clear they will do everything it takes to build out a world-class organization – one that can win on the field and make a positive mark in the DMV community. This is the type of opportunity that really inspires me, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of this storied franchise."

Spielman has 30-plus years of NFL front-office experience after starting as a Detroit Lions college scout in 1990. After time in Chicago and Miami, Spielman is most well-known for his time in Minnesota, where he held the GM title from 2012-2021. 

"I'm excited and appreciative of this opportunity to support Josh as he works to hire a head of football operations and new head coach for the Washington Commanders," Spielman said in a statement. "I know how much this franchise means to Josh and how motivated he is to re-establish a culture of winning. Josh and his partners are willing to invest the time, energy, and resources to build this franchise the right way – without cutting corners – and that is critical as you approach an important offseason like the one in front of us. I am thrilled to apply my experience in the NFL and collaborate with Josh, Bob, and the ownership group to identify the best leaders to guide the Commanders forward."

The Commanders hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

