2023 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Sunday's games





Kevin Patra's takeaways:





Cowboys steamroll division rival Washington to secure NFC East title. Things started a little wobbly for Dallas, trailing 10-7 midway through the second quarter, but that's where the shades of last year's nightmare in DC ended. Dak Prescott diced up a laboring Washington defense, finding whatever he wanted through the air. Prescott completed 86.1% of his passes while throwing four touchdowns as the Cowboys gobbled up 440 yards and 31 first downs. CeeDee Lamb was uncoverable yet again, snagging all 13 of his targets for 98 yards and two TDs. Lamb became the first player in league history to have seven games with 11-plus receptions in a single season. Dallas got the ground game going (131 rushing yards) as they scored four straight TDs over the second and third quarters and 31 unanswered points to close the contest. The Cowboys didn't punt in the game. Toss in a defense that smothered Washington's big plays and a blocked punt by the special teams unit, and it was a dominant performance over a four-win opponent on the road. A field goal block and a missed field goal by Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey are about all that went wrong for Dallas on Sunday. Washington finishes 4-13 season with No. 2 pick in 2024 NFL Draft. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy emptied the playbook early, calling a host of trick plays, misdirections and had the Dallas D on its heels. As it's been all season, however, the execution was just slightly off the mark each time. Then things went sideways, and a blowout ensued. Sam Howell missed several shots, his accuracy waned under pressure, he took four sacks, and two interceptions wilted any chance for the Commanders to keep things close. At least Washington managed to get Terry McLaurin over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. The loss secured the No. 2 overall pick for the Commanders, which could be used to replace Howell under center. With Washington expected to move on from coach Ron Rivera, an offseason of change is underway. A lot is needed for Washington to compete with the heavyweights in the NFC. Cowboys clinch No. 2 seed, division title. Once again, the NFC East has a new crown holder. The division has not had a repeat winner since 2005. The resounding Cowboys victory not only took the division title, but clinched the No. 2 seed, keeping Detroit in the No. 3 slot. Given that the Cowboys finished the regular season 8-0 at home and 4-5 on the road, getting home playoff games is big for Jerry Jones' club. On Super Wild Card Weekend, the Cowboys will host Mike McCarthy's former Green Bay Packers squad, led by quarterback Jordan Love.

Next Gen stat of the game: Prescott recorded a season-high 72.2% dropback success rate, his third-highest in a game in his career. Prescott did not take a sack and was pressured on just 6 of his 36 dropbacks (16.7%), his fourth-lowest in a game since 2018.

NFL Research: Dak Prescott threw 36 touchdown passes in 2023, leading the league entering Sunday Night Football. Prescott would be the second player in NFL history, joining Hall of Famer Bob Waterfield (1945-46), to lead the league in touchdowns a season after leading it in interceptions.





Back to top