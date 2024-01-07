2023 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
LATE WINDOW
EARLY WINDOW
SUNDAY NIGHT
LATE WINDOW
More analysis to come from Around the NFL.
More analysis to come from Around the NFL.
- FULL BOX SCORE
- READ: Cowboys clinch No. 2 seed, NFC East title
- READ: Commanders secure No. 2 pick after defeat
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Cowboys steamroll division rival Washington to secure NFC East title. Things started a little wobbly for Dallas, trailing 10-7 midway through the second quarter, but that's where the shades of last year's nightmare in DC ended. Dak Prescott diced up a laboring Washington defense, finding whatever he wanted through the air. Prescott completed 86.1% of his passes while throwing four touchdowns as the Cowboys gobbled up 440 yards and 31 first downs. CeeDee Lamb was uncoverable yet again, snagging all 13 of his targets for 98 yards and two TDs. Lamb became the first player in league history to have seven games with 11-plus receptions in a single season. Dallas got the ground game going (131 rushing yards) as they scored four straight TDs over the second and third quarters and 31 unanswered points to close the contest. The Cowboys didn't punt in the game. Toss in a defense that smothered Washington's big plays and a blocked punt by the special teams unit, and it was a dominant performance over a four-win opponent on the road. A field goal block and a missed field goal by Pro Bowl kicker Brandon Aubrey are about all that went wrong for Dallas on Sunday.
- Washington finishes 4-13 season with No. 2 pick in 2024 NFL Draft. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy emptied the playbook early, calling a host of trick plays, misdirections and had the Dallas D on its heels. As it's been all season, however, the execution was just slightly off the mark each time. Then things went sideways, and a blowout ensued. Sam Howell missed several shots, his accuracy waned under pressure, he took four sacks, and two interceptions wilted any chance for the Commanders to keep things close. At least Washington managed to get Terry McLaurin over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. The loss secured the No. 2 overall pick for the Commanders, which could be used to replace Howell under center. With Washington expected to move on from coach Ron Rivera, an offseason of change is underway. A lot is needed for Washington to compete with the heavyweights in the NFC.
- Cowboys clinch No. 2 seed, division title. Once again, the NFC East has a new crown holder. The division has not had a repeat winner since 2005. The resounding Cowboys victory not only took the division title, but clinched the No. 2 seed, keeping Detroit in the No. 3 slot. Given that the Cowboys finished the regular season 8-0 at home and 4-5 on the road, getting home playoff games is big for Jerry Jones' club. On Super Wild Card Weekend, the Cowboys will host Mike McCarthy's former Green Bay Packers squad, led by quarterback Jordan Love.
Next Gen stat of the game: Prescott recorded a season-high 72.2% dropback success rate, his third-highest in a game in his career. Prescott did not take a sack and was pressured on just 6 of his 36 dropbacks (16.7%), his fourth-lowest in a game since 2018.
NFL Research: Dak Prescott threw 36 touchdown passes in 2023, leading the league entering Sunday Night Football. Prescott would be the second player in NFL history, joining Hall of Famer Bob Waterfield (1945-46), to lead the league in touchdowns a season after leading it in interceptions.
EARLY WINDOW
Coral Smith's takeaways:
- Bucs win division, but don’t look good doing it. The good news for the Buccaneers is they’ve won the NFC South, and will host a playoff game next week as the No. 4 seed. The bad news is that the clinching win Sunday came in gritty, ugly fashion, with quarterback Baker Mayfield struggling to get things going on offense. He didn’t look to be hampered by the ribs injury he suffered in last week’s loss, but did appear to suffer an ankle injury after taking a hard sack in the first half. Though he never exited the game and was able to scramble when necessary, he could be seen walking with a noticeable limp for the rest of the game. In addition to the nagging injury, Mayfield finished with just 137 passing yards and a 72.0 passer rating, and had multiple throws that could have been interceptions, and a couple more attempts that went incomplete due to serious inaccuracy. Luckily Tampa Bay was able to get a few drives far enough into Carolina territory for kicker Chase McLaughlin to kick field goals of 36, 57 and 39 yards -- the 57-yarder tying a career-long -- and the Panthers couldn’t score. But with more football officially in the Bucs’ near future, these are things that could be worth worrying about.
- Winfield’s forced fumble makes statement. In a game where touchdowns were nowhere to be seen, one defensive play in the second quarter was key to Tampa Bay’s victory. After earning only 27 yards over their first two drives, the Panthers finally entered Buccaneers territory, and then Bryce Young aired it out to D.J. Chark, who hauled it in and ran down the sideline toward the end zone, appearing to have a touchdown in the bag. But just as he leaped for the goal line, Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr. came at him from the side, knocking the ball loose just before Chark could break the plane. Though initially called a score, the officials reversed the call, and Winfield was officially credited for his sixth forced fumble of the season, tied for the NFL lead, with Jamel Dean earning the fumble recovery for a touchback to keep Carolina off the board. Winfield was considered by many to be a Pro Bowl caliber defender this season, but did not make the cut when the NFC team was revealed this week. He made his case for why that was a snub with this week’s performance, adding a sack and five tackles to his touchdown-saving play.
- Carolina ends season on low note. For the Panthers, Sunday’s game officially ended their season with a 15th loss, concluding their 2023 campaign with eight straight scoreless quarters, making them the first team to be shut out in back-to-back games since the 2008 Browns. It was also the first such streak in Panthers history. In addition to Chark’s devastating fumble at the goal line, the Panthers had a couple other opportunities to swing the momentum in their direction later in the game, but instead were unable to convert. The Panthers missed a field goal from 52 yards out to end the third quarter, and then on their next drive had a second potential touchdown called back, this time due to an illegal formation penalty that left an offensive lineman uncovered. One play later Young was strip-sacked, and that ended the Panthers’ chances as the Buccaneers ran out the clock. It marked a frustrating loss to end a frustrating season in Carolina.
Next Gen stat of the game: Baker Mayfield did not complete a pass over 10 air yards in Week 18 (0 for 8) but did finish 20 of 23 for 137 yards under 10 air yards.
NFL Research: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin’s 51 yards pushed him over 1,000 receiving yards on the season, joining Mike Evans as Tampa Bay WRs with 1,000-plus receiving yards this year. They are the eighth teammate duo in NFL history with 1,000-plus receiving yards in three or more consecutive seasons, having already done it in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Bengals end season on positive note. Cincinnati could have laid down and gone through the motions in Week 18, but with nothing more than pride to play for, the Bengals proved they still care about their reputation. Cincinnati dominated against a Browns team filled with reserves, running through Cleveland's defense to the tune of 328 yards and 31 total points. It was a predictable result, but a good finish for Jake Browning, who earned a backup job in Cincinnati in 2024 and perhaps beyond with how he handled his unexpected elevation into the starting lineup. And if nothing more, the Bengals sent their fans into the offseason winners, which is always a nice treat to close a disappointing year.
- Browns successfully watch 60 minutes pass. Cleveland entered Week 18 with one goal: Get through this game as healthy as possible. It largely did this, save for a couple of concerns for running back Pierre Strong (back) and receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion). Because they rested all of their key players, Cleveland didn't mount much resistance, especially defensively. Jeff Driskel was lost until late in the second half, when he tossed a couple of touchdown passes to David Bell. None of this matters, though, because all the Browns needed to do was get to the end of the game before beginning preparations for their wild-card game against Houston. Mission accomplished.
- Joe Mixon makes final case to stay in 2024. Cincinnati spent a decent portion of the 2023 season struggling mightily to run the ball, hindering its offense with a less-than-healthy Joe Burrow already limited in what he could do. Despite featuring Mixon, Cincinnati's backfield became a committee operation, diminishing Mixon's value entering a period of anticipated financial constraints. It wasn't until Sunday that Mixon finally posted a 100-plus-yard game, knifing through Cleveland's defense with relative ease on his way to a 111-yard, one-touchdown day on just 14 attempts. Will that be enough to prevent the Bengals from cutting Mixon -- and saving $5.75 million, per Over The Cap -- prior to the start of the league year? Or has his lack of consistent production already decided his future in Cincinnati?
Next Gen stat of the game: Joe Mixon accumulated +45 rushing yards over expected Sunday, his most in a game since Week 9 of the 2022 season.
NFL Research: With the Bengals' win in Week 18 versus Cleveland, the AFC North is the second division in NFL history to have each of its teams finish the season with a winning record.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Lions wrap up 12-win campaign, but all eyes on Sam LaPorta's injury. With a sliver of hope to snag the No. 2 seed, Dan Campbell played his starters for the duration. The Lions offense continued to generate big plays and gobble up points. Jared Goff played well against the blitz-happy Vikings' defense, getting the ball out quickly, finding zones in Minnesota's defense and avoiding pressure to make plays. Goff generated 320 passing yards, with two touchdowns, including a 70-yarder to Amon-Ra St. Brown. From that perspective, Detroit enters the postseason in a groove. On the flip side, injuries could prove big. The most notable was sensational rookie Sam LaPorta, who went down in the first half with a hyperextended knee. The tight end has been massive for the Lions. He ended the season with 86 receptions, setting a new rookie TE record. With 10 TDs, he became just the third rookie to hit double-digits. His 889 yards are the fourth-most by a first-year tight end. LaPorta's injury is likely to cause him to miss some time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Vikings drop fourth straight to close the season. As in the previous meeting against the Lions, Nick Mullens made some big plays, but the turnovers late sank Minnesota's chances to keep its postseason prayers alive. Mullens splashed strikes to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and repeatedly found tight ends for chunk gains. Jefferson ate up the Lions secondary, going for 192 yards and a TD on 12 catches. After a sluggish first half, Minnesota kept it a game into the final stanza. But the defense couldn't get fourth-quarter stops. Mullens then tossed back-to-back interceptions to end the game in a double-digit loss. The Vikes played admirably after Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury, but eventually, the inconsistencies at quarterback doomed Kevin O'Connell's club. The biggest question heading into the offseason in Minnesota is what direction the club heads under center.
- Lions keep hope alive for No. 2 seed; Vikes eliminated. Detroit earned the second 12-win season in franchise history, joining the 1991 club -- the last time the Lions advanced past the wild-card round. The victory gives Detroit an outside chance at the second seed, but it'll need Dallas to lose to Washington and Philly to lose to New York. Regardless, the Lions will host their first home playoff game since 1993. For Minnesota, the loss ends their season at 7-10.
Next Gen stat of the game: Aidan Hutchinson generated seven pressures and two sacks on 44 pass rushes (15.9% pressure rate), averaging 2.53 seconds time to pressure.
NFL Research: The Lions had four different players score 10-plus scrimmage TDs in 2023, the second-most by any team in a single season in NFL History, behind only the 2013 Denver Broncos (five players). David Montgomery (13), Jahmyr Gibbs (11), Sam LaPorta (10), Amon-Ra St. Brown (10) each hit double-digit scores after Sunday.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Jets snap 15-game losing streak to Patriots in snow-globe game in Foxborough. Gang Green ended a disappointing season with a sliver of positivity, beating New England for the first time in 2,933 days. As was the case all season, the Jets defense led the way, smothering New England from start to finish on a snowy, blustery day. New York forced four three-and-outs to open the game (seven for the game), sacked Bailey Zappe seven times, generated two interceptions (one lost on the return), and allowed six first downs and 120 total yards, holding the Pats to 2.1 yards per play. Free-agent-to-be Bryce Huff capped off a sensational season as a pass-rush specialist, leading the way with 2.5 sacks. Huff's future in New York is one of many questions to come at Florham Park.
- Patriots sputter to close 4-13 season. If this was indeed the final game for Bill Belichick in New England, his club went out with a whimper. The same issues that plagued the Pats all season were evident Sunday. The offense generated zero traction, going 1 of 14 on third downs in the punt-fest. Zappe struggled in the elements, missing a host of throws. With Mac Jones demoted to No. 3 duties today, quarterback will be a massive question heading into the offseason, regardless of who the coach is in 2024. Belichick's defense kept things close versus a rudderless Jets offense early, but even it collapsed late. The forgettable game capped a forgettable season for the six-time Super Bowl champion Patriots.
- Jets saddle Breece Hall for career-high contest. Hall to the left. Hall to the right. Hall up the middle. That's pretty much how Gang Green's offense went in Sunday's snowstorm. The second-year back ended the 2023 campaign racking up 37 carries for 178 rushing yards, both career highs, capping the game with a 50-yard TD scamper. Toss in two grabs for 12 yards, and Hall generated 190 scrimmage yards. Every Patriots player combined earned 176 scrimmage yards.
Next Gen stat of the game: Breece Hall rushed outside the tackles on 27 of his 36 carries in Week 18 (75.0%), which accounted for 139 of his 174 rushing yards and a touchdown (+24 RYOE).
NFL Research: Bill Belichick tied Dan Reeves and Jeff Fisher for the most regular-season losses by a head coach in NFL history (165). Belichick also tied HOF Tom Landry for the most combined regular season and postseason losses by a head coach all-time (178)
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Saints finished season strong, putting themselves in wait-and-see mode. Sunday’s win-or-go-home victory over the Falcons gave the Saints a chance to pray for the Packers and Seahawks to lose during the late window. Derek Carr finished a sometimes-challenging first season in New Orleans with a strong finish, too, throwing for four touchdowns in perhaps his best game of the season, logging a career-best 145.5 passer rating. The defense also did its job after halftime, rebounding from a tough start against the pass. The Saints didn’t get the help they hoped for from the Panthers, as the Bucs finished off Carolina to win the NFC South. If the Saints don’t get in, they can look back at the slew of earlier-season losses – six of the eight were one-possession games – and rue those massive missed opportunities. They also might have put head coach Dennis Allen in a tough spot, with his job status a matter of some conjecture prior to Black Monday. In a weak division, the Saints had chances to pull away this season but never could. They won’t have to wait long to find out if they’ll get a playoff reprieve.
- Desmond Ridder was hot early but failed to finish off the game. Subbing again for an injured Taylor Heinicke, Ridder had a chance to finish off his frustrating season on a high note – and early on, it looked great. He played a perfect first half, completing 14 of 16 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns – more yards than he’d thrown for in 11 of his first 16 NFL starts. It was a tie game at halftime, and Atlanta’s remote hopes of stealing the division remained alive. However, on the third play of the second half, Ridder threw a bad interception that led to a Saints touchdown, and he was nearly picked the following series. After a Falcons punt, the Saints struck with another TD, and the rout was on. The Falcons stormed back to try to make it a one-score game, but Ridder’s fourth-and-goal pass to Bijan Robinson was off target (and almost was a pick-six). They’d never threaten again. After halftime, Ridder was just 8 for 14 for 60 yards with the pick before Logan Woodside took his place. Ridder has started 17 NFL games over two seasons, and though he’s made some strides, his status as a starting quarterback heading into next season is very much up in the air. Arthur Smith’s job status is unknown, too, and he appeared to yell at Saints coach Dennis Allen, perhaps for running up the score. Smith might look back at his early season faith in Ridder as one reason why it cost him his job.
- Kendre Miller, A.T. Perry showed out in Saints’ regular-season finale. Whether or not the Saints end up in the postseason, they at least received promising performances from two 2023 draft picks who’d had mostly quiet seasons. Miller’s rookie season was marred by injuries, but the third-rounder showed more Sunday than in his seven other NFL games combined. Entering the game with a mere 83 yards rushing on 28 attempts, Miller broke out in an expanded role with Alvin Kamara ruled out, rushing for a career-high 73 yards. His impressive 3-yard TD run was his first NFL score, tying the game at 14-all after a frenetic start. Miller showed the kind of promise Sunday he did during a breakout final season at TCU, rushing for 1,699 yards and 17 TDs before missing the national championship game with injury. Health will always be a concern with Miller, whose medical status likely affected his draft position, but it was easy to see a role for him alongside Kamara if he can stay healthy. Perry had flashed previously with some big catches the past few months, but Sunday was his best all-around showing with career bests in catches (three), yards (53) and TDs (two). That’s a nice way for both rookies to cap their first regular seasons.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Saints offense finished with 21 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns (+19 RYOE, eight first downs) on runs inside the tackles against the Falcons, the most RYOE and first downs allowed by the Falcons on such runs this season.
NFL Research: The Saints’ 48 points were the most they have scored against the Falcons all time.
More analysis to come from Around the NFL.
- Titans spoil Jacksonville's division title hopes. For the second straight year, the fate of the AFC South came down to Week 18, but this time Jacksonville fumbled away the division. Turnovers and a leaky defense led to a season-ending defeat for the Jaguars, who had two turnovers (plus three turnovers on downs) and gave up 175 rushing yards while surrendering Tennessee's highest point total of the season. Evan Engram's second-quarter drop, which led to an interception and a touchdown, prompted the fallout, and as the Titans rumbled toward a touchdown on their first possession of the second half, panic began to ensue. The Jaguars were urged to start going for it on fourth downs as early as the midway point of the third quarter under a 15-point deficit. They failed on the first try (short throw on fourth-and-6) and again on Lawrence's reach toward the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 1 in a one-score game. But the final fourth-down failure on Jacksonville's final possession -- an overthrow by Lawrence to make it three straight incompletions after needing just two yards for a first down -- was a deflating end to a calamitous season. The Jaguars, who had a firm grasp on the AFC South with an 8-3 start, are now on vacation after losing five of the last six games, which resulted in Houston's remarkable run toward a division title.
- King Henry prevails in potential Tennessee swan song. Playing in what could potentially be his final game as a Titan, Derrick Henry had a performance to remember for Tennessee. Henry generated 153 rushing yards and a touchdown off 19 carries, and his effort was paramount in Tennessee's triumphant play as spoiler. Henry helped set the tone in the early going, gashing the Jaguars' defense between the tackles to spur an offense that found pay dirt three times within its first four possessions. His 69-yard rumble in the third quarter was a true throwback to his prime days of yesteryear, and the highlight, which would lead to another Titans TD, put Jacksonville into the 15-point deficit that forced its hand on fourth downs the rest of the way. Henry now enters free agency having proved there's plenty of juice left in his 30-year-old legs. Should this be it for him in Tennessee, Henry will have finished as the franchise's second all-time leading rusher (9,502) and leader in rushing TDs (90).
- Lawrence was shaky in return. The bad ultimately outweighed the good for Trevor Lawrence, who returned to the lineup after sitting out Week 17 due to a right shoulder injury. The ailment didn't seem to hinder Lawrence's passing abilities (29-of-43 passing for 280 yards, two TDs, two INTs) on Sunday, but there were several moments he'd probably like to have back. While his first INT was a result of Engram's blatant drop, Lawrence's second pick of the day on the Jaguars' subsequent drive was the first of a few misfires that haunted Jacksonville late. Lawrence's decision to throw short on fourth-and-6 was a head-scratcher and his reach toward the goal line in the fourth quarter -- a play we've seen him score on this season -- was clearly short and seemed to lack self-assurance with the ball in harm's way. Lawrence's final attempts are poised to be the lasting impression going into the offseason. His overthrow on second down to a wide-open Calvin Ridley could've been the potential game-tying score with under two minutes to play. Needing just two yards for a first down, Lawrence was pressured into an incompletion on third down, but a window was there to hit Engram on the Jaguars' final try. Lawrence sailed it, and there with it went Jacksonville's once-promising season to see back-to-back division titles for the second time in the franchise's history.
Next Gen stat of the day: Derrick Henry reached a top speed of 21.68 mph on his 69-yard run, tied for the seventh-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season, and Henry's fastest play since Week 6, 2021 (career-high 21.80 mph).
NFL Research: The Jaguars are the sixth team in the last 25 seasons to start 8-3 or better and miss the playoffs. Most recent: 2021 Ravens (8-3), 2014 Eagles (8-3), 2012 Bears (8-3).
SUNDAY NIGHT
More analysis to come from Around the NFL.