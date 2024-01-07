Bills, Steelers clinch AFC playoff spots following Jaguars' loss to Titans

While Buffalo has clinched a playoff berth, the Bills (10-6) still have a chance to win the AFC East if they can knock off the Miami Dolphins (11-5) on Sunday night.

The Bills, who have overcome numerous defensive injuries and a change at offensive coordinator, are set for the playoffs for the fifth season in a row and the sixth time in head coach Sean McDermott's tenure, which began in 2017.

Seen as a potential Super Bowl contender before the season, the Bills were 6-6 after a Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, they've responded with four straight wins. Now, they're bound for the playoff dance and might add a division title before they get there.

Though they're not on as hot of a streak as the Bills, the Steelers (10-7) will return to the playoffs with three consecutive victories.