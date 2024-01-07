Around the NFL

Bills, Steelers clinch AFC playoff spots following Jaguars' loss to Titans

Published: Jan 07, 2024 at 03:57 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Jaguars' loss is most certainly the Bills' and Steelers' gain.

Buffalo and Pittsburgh clinched playoff berths on Sunday following Tennessee's 28-20 win over Jacksonville.

In a game with massive playoff implications, the Jaguars were eliminated from postseason contention while the Texans secured an AFC South title after their victory Saturday night coupled with the Jags' loss to the Titans.

While Buffalo has clinched a playoff berth, the Bills (10-6) still have a chance to win the AFC East if they can knock off the Miami Dolphins (11-5) on Sunday night.

The Bills, who have overcome numerous defensive injuries and a change at offensive coordinator, are set for the playoffs for the fifth season in a row and the sixth time in head coach Sean McDermott's tenure, which began in 2017.

Seen as a potential Super Bowl contender before the season, the Bills were 6-6 after a Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, they've responded with four straight wins. Now, they're bound for the playoff dance and might add a division title before they get there.

Though they're not on as hot of a streak as the Bills, the Steelers (10-7) will return to the playoffs with three consecutive victories.

Pittsburgh beat the Ravens on Saturday to keep itself in the playoff hunt and is now back in the postseason after a one-year hiatus. It's Pittsburgh's 11th playoff trip in head coach Mike Tomlin's 17 seasons helming the Steelers.

