Packers return to playoffs with 10th straight win over rival Bears

The Jordan Love era in Green Bay has begun with a playoff berth.

Love became the first quarterback in Packers history to reach the playoffs in his first year as the full-time starter after Green Bay defeated the rival Bears 17-9 on Sunday to clinch a playoff berth.

In a mercurial 9-8 campaign, the Packers have now run off three straight victories to punch their playoff ticket and will be heading off to AT&T Stadium for Super Wild Card Weekend to face off against the Dallas Cowboys. It is the fourth postseason berth in five seasons for head coach Matt LaFleur -- though it's the first without Aaron Rodgers as his starting quarterback.

Still smarting from a Week 18 loss and postseason elimination last season, the Packers prevailed in an identical situation this time around. One major difference from the 2022 campaign to this one has obviously been under center.

Last season will forever be remembered as the last in Rodgers' accolade-filled Green Bay tenure, while this campaign has been marked by Love taking the reins.

Love's improvement has driven the Packers into the playoffs, and just like his predecessor, he's dominated the archrival Bears. Love is now 2-0 as a starter against Chicago, with Green Bay collecting its 10th consecutive win in the one-sided rivalry.