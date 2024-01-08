Around the NFL

Packers return to playoffs with 10th straight win over rival Bears

Published: Jan 07, 2024 at 07:00 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Jordan Love era in Green Bay has begun with a playoff berth.

Love became the first quarterback in Packers history to reach the playoffs in his first year as the full-time starter after Green Bay defeated the rival Bears 17-9 on Sunday to clinch a playoff berth. 

In a mercurial 9-8 campaign, the Packers have now run off three straight victories to punch their playoff ticket and will be heading off to AT&T Stadium for Super Wild Card Weekend to face off against the Dallas Cowboys. It is the fourth postseason berth in five seasons for head coach Matt LaFleur -- though it's the first without Aaron Rodgers as his starting quarterback.

Still smarting from a Week 18 loss and postseason elimination last season, the Packers prevailed in an identical situation this time around. One major difference from the 2022 campaign to this one has obviously been under center.

Last season will forever be remembered as the last in Rodgers' accolade-filled Green Bay tenure, while this campaign has been marked by Love taking the reins.

Love's improvement has driven the Packers into the playoffs, and just like his predecessor, he's dominated the archrival Bears. Love is now 2-0 as a starter against Chicago, with Green Bay collecting its 10th consecutive win in the one-sided rivalry.

Having stumbled out to a 3-6 start, Green Bay has rallied, and the Pack is back in the playoffs.

Related Content

news

Commanders secure No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft with loss to Cowboys

The Washington Commanders will hold the No. 2 pick in this April's draft after Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Cowboys win second NFC East title in three seasons with win over Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys won their second NFC East title in three seasons after their win Sunday over the Washington Commanders. 
news

Bill Belichick mum on future as Patriots end regular season with loss to Jets

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had little to say regarding his future in New England following his team's loss to the New York Jets to conclude the 2023 regular season.
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua sets new rookie record for receiving yards, receptions 

From the No. 177 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to No. 1 in the rookie record books, Puka Nacua has become an instant sensation and set a new rookie record for receiving yards and receptions on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Lions TE Sam LaPorta likely to miss time after suffering hyperextended knee, bone bruise

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta suffered a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise in the team's 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings and is likely to miss some time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Saints HC Dennis Allen after offense gets Jamaal Williams TD in victory formation: 'I wanted to take a knee'

Following a New Orleans' touchdown run out of victory formation with the game already well in hand, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith made his feelings known to Saints head coach Dennis Allen in their postgame meeting.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Buccaneers kicked off the early window by clinching the NFC South title, while the Bills and Steelers also earned playoff berths thanks to the Jaguars losing and ushering the Texans to the AFC South crown.
news

Texans win AFC South for first time since 2019 following Jaguars' loss vs. Titans

After the Jaguars' loss to the Titans, the Houston Texans have clinched the AFC South for the first time since the 2019 season. 
news

Bills, Steelers clinch AFC playoff spots following Jaguars' loss to Titans

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers clinched a playoff spot on Sunday following the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch third straight NFC South title

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured their third consecutive NFC South title -- and fourth straight playoff appearance -- with Sunday's 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 18 Sunday.