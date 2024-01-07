Lions TE Sam LaPorta likely to miss time after suffering hyperextended knee, bone bruise

It's a big injury for one of the league's emerging stars.

Earlier in the contest, LaPorta had become just the third rookie TE in NFL history to score 10 touchdowns in his first season, and he also broke Keith Jackson's 35-year-old rookie record for receptions at the position with 86. He'll finish his inaugural campaign with 889 regular-season receiving yards.

His injury comes at a critical time for Detroit as it heads into Super Wild Card Weekend.

Along with weapons Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery and fellow rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, LaPorta is a key part of quarterback Jared Goff's well-oiled offensive machine that entered Sunday ranked fifth in scoring and third in yards.

Despite the victory, the Lions have finished as the NFC's No. 3 seed following Dallas' win in the second slate of games.