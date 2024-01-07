Around the NFL

Texans win AFC South for first time since 2019 following Jaguars' loss vs. Titans

Published: Jan 07, 2024 at 03:57 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

After clinching a playoff spot with a 23-19 win over the Colts on Saturday, the Houston Texans have now clinched the AFC South title for the first time since 2019 with help from a division rival.

Houston clinched the AFC South title and conference's No. 4 seed thanks to the Jaguars' 28-20 loss to the Titans on Sunday. The Texans will host the No. 5 seed Cleveland Browns during Super Wild Card Round.

This Jacksonville loss also sends the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers into the postseason. The Steelers' win over the Ravens kept their playoff hopes alive, and the Bills still have a chance to win the AFC East if they beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has had a stellar rookie campaign. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, completed the regular season with 4,108 passing yards, 23 pass touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games.

"To be my first season and make the playoffs, man, it's been a heck of a year," Stroud said after Saturday's win to clinch a playoff spot. "I'm blessed enough to be in this position for this great organization, this great city of Houston. Man, I'm just blessed. Words can't explain how proud I am of my teammates. Without them, there's no me or no winning, you know what I'm saying? It's just a blessing just to be able to be part of something special."

Related Links

DeMeco Ryans, who is in his first season as the Texans head coach, authored a 10-7 season. In 2022, the Texans finished the regular season with a 3-13-1 record. Now, Ryans and his team are the No. 4 seed and will host a home playoff game.

"We're just going to enjoy this moment right now," Ryans said after the road victory. "We'll worry about the playoffs next week. Once we find out who we're playing, we'll worry about it. I think right now it's just a time to reflect and take in just a moment of gratitude for us all. To be grateful for this opportunity that we have in front of us, to be proud of the season that we've had, to fight through a must-win game and finding a way to win."

Houston has won seven division titles (2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2023).

Related Content

news

Commanders secure No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft with loss to Cowboys

The Washington Commanders will hold the No. 2 pick in this April's draft after Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Cowboys win second NFC East title in three seasons with win over Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys won their second NFC East title in three seasons after their win Sunday over the Washington Commanders. 
news

Packers return to playoffs with 10th straight win over rival Bears

The Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth following their 10th straight win over the Chicago Bears.
news

Bill Belichick mum on future as Patriots end regular season with loss to Jets

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had little to say regarding his future in New England following his team's loss to the New York Jets to conclude the 2023 regular season.
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua sets new rookie record for receiving yards, receptions 

From the No. 177 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to No. 1 in the rookie record books, Puka Nacua has become an instant sensation and set a new rookie record for receiving yards and receptions on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Lions TE Sam LaPorta likely to miss time after suffering hyperextended knee, bone bruise

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta suffered a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise in the team's 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings and is likely to miss some time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Saints HC Dennis Allen after offense gets Jamaal Williams TD in victory formation: 'I wanted to take a knee'

Following a New Orleans' touchdown run out of victory formation with the game already well in hand, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith made his feelings known to Saints head coach Dennis Allen in their postgame meeting.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Buccaneers kicked off the early window by clinching the NFC South title, while the Bills and Steelers also earned playoff berths thanks to the Jaguars losing and ushering the Texans to the AFC South crown.
news

Bills, Steelers clinch AFC playoff spots following Jaguars' loss to Titans

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers clinched a playoff spot on Sunday following the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch third straight NFC South title

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured their third consecutive NFC South title -- and fourth straight playoff appearance -- with Sunday's 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 18: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 18 Sunday.