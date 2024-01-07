Texans win AFC South for first time since 2019 following Jaguars' loss vs. Titans

DeMeco Ryans, who is in his first season as the Texans head coach, authored a 10-7 season. In 2022, the Texans finished the regular season with a 3-13-1 record. Now, Ryans and his team are the No. 4 seed and will host a home playoff game.

"We're just going to enjoy this moment right now," Ryans said after the road victory. "We'll worry about the playoffs next week. Once we find out who we're playing, we'll worry about it. I think right now it's just a time to reflect and take in just a moment of gratitude for us all. To be grateful for this opportunity that we have in front of us, to be proud of the season that we've had, to fight through a must-win game and finding a way to win."