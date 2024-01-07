Texans win AFC South for first time since 2019 following Jaguars' loss vs. Titans

After clinching a playoff spot with a 23-19 win over the Colts on Saturday, the Houston Texans have now clinched the AFC South title for the first time since 2019 with help from a division rival.
Houston clinched the AFC South title and conference's No. 4 seed thanks to the Jaguars' 28-20 loss to the Titans on Sunday. The Texans will host the No. 5 seed Cleveland Browns during Super Wild Card Round.
This Jacksonville loss also sends the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers into the postseason. The Steelers' win over the Ravens kept their playoff hopes alive, and the Bills still have a chance to win the AFC East if they beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud has had a stellar rookie campaign. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, completed the regular season with 4,108 passing yards, 23 pass touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games.
"To be my first season and make the playoffs, man, it's been a heck of a year," Stroud said after Saturday's win to clinch a playoff spot. "I'm blessed enough to be in this position for this great organization, this great city of Houston. Man, I'm just blessed. Words can't explain how proud I am of my teammates. Without them, there's no me or no winning, you know what I'm saying? It's just a blessing just to be able to be part of something special."
DeMeco Ryans, who is in his first season as the Texans head coach, authored a 10-7 season. In 2022, the Texans finished the regular season with a 3-13-1 record. Now, Ryans and his team are the No. 4 seed and will host a home playoff game.
"We're just going to enjoy this moment right now," Ryans said after the road victory. "We'll worry about the playoffs next week. Once we find out who we're playing, we'll worry about it. I think right now it's just a time to reflect and take in just a moment of gratitude for us all. To be grateful for this opportunity that we have in front of us, to be proud of the season that we've had, to fight through a must-win game and finding a way to win."
Houston has won seven division titles (2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2023).