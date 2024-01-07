Texans return to playoffs for first time since 2019, could still win AFC South

The Houston Texans have climbed all the way back to the postseason after suffering through three straight seasons of double-digit losses.

Houston clinched an AFC playoff spot Saturday night with a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and remain in the hunt for the AFC South title, which they would claim if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose on Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.

Houston advanced in a thrilling back-and-forth affair on Saturday night that ended when the Colts failed to convert a fourth-and-one attempt at the Texans' 15-yard line with 1:06 left in the game.

DeMeco Ryans, the franchise's fourth full-time head coach in as many seasons, and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's first season in Houston has been a transformative one. Ryans has halted the club's coaching carousel, while Stroud has quickly blossomed and done his part to move the franchise on from the Deshaun Watson era.

Stroud certainly looked the part of franchise QB on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Stroud connected with Nico Collins on their first offensive snap of the game for a 75-yard TD. Stroud finished 20 of 26 for 264 yards with two touchdowns in the win, while Collins finished with nine receptions for 195 yards and the score.

"He's one of the best passers in this league and he shows it game in and game out," Ryans said after the game of Stroud, per the Houston Chronicle.

"You can just tell that (Stroud's) got that it factor," Collins told NFL Network's Bridget Condon after the game. "It shows every single week and every single Sunday. The dude got it. The sky's the limit for him, I'm excited to see what happens."

Ryans has no doubt solidified his claim to be NFL Coach of the Year in his first season as a head coach in the NFL, as he's captained a 10-7 regular season after the Texans finished 3-13-1 a year ago.

Meanwhile, Stroud, the likely favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has led a burgeoning cast of young talent on the field.