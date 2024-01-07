2023 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader

FULL BOX SCORE









Steelers D delivers, suffers potentially massive loss. Pittsburgh’s defense showed out in a typically bruising AFC North battle on Saturday with the knowledge that a loss would put its playoff hopes on life support. The unit took advantage of rainy conditions and Baltimore’s decision to rest stars like Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers, bullying a diminished Baltimore offense into two fumbles and 224 total yards. Second-year linebacker Mark Robinson had the game of his career, forcing his first NFL fumble and logging his first NFL sack. T.J. Watt, as always, was ferocious leading the way with two sacks of his own, bringing his season total to a league-leading 19 to perhaps lock up his second Defensive Player of the Year award. But there’s a massive cloud of uncertainty now hanging over Pittsburgh’s prospects should it advance to Super Wild Card Weekend. Shortly after logging his second sack in the third quarter, Watt is believed to have suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The knee injury knocked him out of the game and typically requires a multi-week recovery. Watt’s defense was the heart behind Pittsburgh’s surprising 10-win season, and any absence he might face completely changes the operation. Ravens prioritize health. Baltimore rested multiple starters with the AFC’s No. 1 seed all locked up -- principle among them the league’s MVP frontrunner, Lamar Jackson. What resulted was a sloppy affair at a rainy M&T Back Stadium. Second-string quarterback Tyler Huntley especially looked overwhelmed by the Pittsburgh front and often saw balls skip short of targets or slip through their hands. A handful of Ravens still performed admirably, though. Tight end Isaiah Likely Jadeveon Clowney Mason Rudolph Steelers stay grounded in sloppy win. With the defense playing so well, Mike Tomlin was content to ride the running game to an all-important victory. Najee Harris Jaylen Warren Diontae Johnson





Next Gen stat of the game: Najee Harris totaled 112 yards and a TD on 26 carries (+14 RYOE) in Week 18 against the Ravens, his third straight game of positive RYOE.





NFL Research: Mike Tomlin broke a tie with Bill Cowher for the most 10-plus win seasons by a head coach in Steelers franchise history, accomplishing his 10th such campaign.





