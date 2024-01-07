Steelers LB T.J. Watt believed to have suffered sprained MCL in win over Ravens

Head coach Mike Tomlin did not provide an update or confirm the extent of Watt's injury following the game.

"T.J. is being evaluated with a knee injury," Tomlin told reporters. "I'll have more information probably the next time we get together. Obviously disappointed in that, but you know, there are challenges in the game of football. There are challenges in life. And so we'll deal with it, whatever it may be."

Pittsburgh (10-7) will secure a wild-card berth if the Jaguars or Bills lose on Sunday or Saturday's Titans-Colts game ends in a tie.

If the Steelers advance, it largely will be thanks to Watt's stellar play, which continued on Saturday against the Ravens as Watt recorded two sacks prior to his knee injury.

Watt will finish the 2023 regular season with 19 sacks, which currently leads the league and would give the six-time Pro Bowler his third career sack title if the numbers hold.

The last time he missed action due to injury, a seven-game stretch during the 2022 season, Pittsburgh struggled to a 1-6 record.