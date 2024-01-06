NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DL Leki Fotu activated off injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- DL Ben Stille signed to active roster from practice squad
INJURIES
- CB Mike Hughes cleared concussion protocol and was removed from the injury report.
INJURIES
- C Mitch Morse (illness) was removed from the injury report.
FINES
- DL Derrick Brown fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness in last week's game versus the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. He was ejected from the game.
INJURIES
- OL Lucas Patrick placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- DB Greg Stroman signed to active roster from practice squad
INJURIES
- OT Mike McGlinchey was placed on injured reserve.
- DB Devon Key
INJURIES
- DL Alim McNeill activated off injured reserve
- DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson activated off injured reserve and removed from injured report.
INJURIES
- RB Emanuel Wilson activated off of injured reserve
- TE Luke Musgrave activated off of injured reserve
- S Rudy Ford placed on injured reserve
- WR Grant DuBose
INJURIES
- LT Laremy Tunsil (groin) expected to play versus the Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) expected to play versus the Colts, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- WR Jamal Agnew (leg) placed on injured reserve
- WR Christian Kirk (groin) will be activated off of injured reserve prior to Sunday's game versus the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He remains questionable and is a game-time decision, per Rapoport. The team later announced the move.
FINES
- LT Cam Robinson fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness in last week's game versus the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. He was ejected from the game.
SIGNINGS
- DT Matthew Butler (to active roster)
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs, who will miss his fourth game on Sunday, has been dealing with two deep bone contusions that have restricted his range of motion and prevented him from being cleared, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added there is no structural damage from the injuries, however, and Jacobs should be healthy before free agency begins.
- TE Michael Mayer was placed on injured reserve.
- WR Keelan Cole
- S Jaydon Grant
INJURIES
- LB Justin Hollins placed on injured reserve
- LB Tanner Muse downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
SIGNINGS
- LB Ty Shelby signed to active roster
INJURIES
- LB Jerome Baker activated off injured reserve
- LB Bradley Chubb placed on injured reserve
- S Jevon Holland (knees) was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills.
INJURIES
- WR Jalen Nailor placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- WR Lucky Jackson signed to active roster from practice squad
SIGNINGS
- TE La'Michael Pettway (to active roster)
INJURIES
- TE Hunter Henry was placed on injured reserve.
- TE Matt Sokol
- OL Andrew Stueber
- RB Jordan Mims
- OG Tommy Kraemer
INJURIES
- S Jason Pinnock was placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- QB Jacob Eason (to active roster)
- TE Tyree Jackson (to active roster)
- OT Yodny Cajuste
- K Mason Crosby
INJURIES
- QB Zach Wilson placed on injured reserve
- TE Jeremy Ruckert placed on injured reserve
- OL Jake Hanson placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
FINES
- DL Quinnen Williams fined $16,391 for roughing the passer during last week's game versus the Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- LB T.J. Watt (knee) was ruled out of Saturday's game against the Ravens after suffering an injury in the third quarter.
INJURIES
- FB Kyle Juszczyk (illness) was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.
- WR Danny Gray (shoulder) was downgraded to out.
- WR Jauan Jennings (concussion) was downgraded to out.
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud was activated from injured reserve.
- TE Ross Dwelley was placed on IR.
- RB Jeremy McNichols
- S Tayler Hawkins
INJURIES
- OLB Cam Gill (knee) added to the injury report and is now questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
- LB K.J. Britt (calf) downgraded to doubtful
- CB Carlton Davis III cleared concussion protocol, is still questionable.
INJURIES
- WR Colton Dowell placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- S Matthew Jackson signed to active roster from practice squad
