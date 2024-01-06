News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 6

Published: Jan 06, 2024 at 12:06 PM Updated: Jan 06, 2024 at 06:17 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 4-12-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • DL Ben Stille signed to active roster from practice squad


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-9-0

INJURIES

  • CB Mike Hughes cleared concussion protocol and was removed from the injury report.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 10-6-0

INJURIES

  • C ﻿﻿Mitch Morse﻿﻿ (illness) was removed from the injury report.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-14-0

FINES

  • DL Derrick Brown fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness in last week's game versus the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. He was ejected from the game.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 7-9-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 8-8-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 11-5-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 8-8-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 11-5-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 8-8-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


ROSTER CUTS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 9-7-0

INJURIES

  • LT Laremy Tunsil (groin) expected to play versus the Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) expected to play versus the Colts, per Rapoport.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 9-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jamal Agnew (leg) placed on injured reserve
  • WR Christian Kirk (groin) will be activated off of injured reserve prior to Sunday's game versus the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He remains questionable and is a game-time decision, per Rapoport. The team later announced the move.


FINES

  • LT Cam Robinson fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness in last week's game versus the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. He was ejected from the game.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 10-6-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 7-9-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • RB Josh Jacobs, who will miss his fourth game on Sunday, has been dealing with two deep bone contusions that have restricted his range of motion and prevented him from being cleared, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added there is no structural damage from the injuries, however, and Jacobs should be healthy before free agency begins.
  • TE ﻿﻿Michael Mayer﻿﻿ was placed on injured reserve.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-11-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 9-7-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 11-5-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 7-9-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-12-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 8-8-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 5-11-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 6-10-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


FINES

  • DL Quinnen Williams fined $16,391 for roughing the passer during last week's game versus the Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-5-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 9-7-0

INJURIES

  • LB T.J. Watt (knee) was ruled out of Saturday's game against the Ravens after suffering an injury in the third quarter.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-4-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 8-8-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 8-8-0

INJURIES

  • OLB Cam Gill (knee) added to the injury report and is now questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
  • LB K.J. Britt (calf) downgraded to doubtful
  • CB Carlton Davis III cleared concussion protocol, is still questionable.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 5-11-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-12-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 17: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase likely to play; Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed game-time decision

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, while Kansas City's cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed, is a game-time decision due to a calf injury. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.