NFL QB Index, Week 18: Lamar Jackson seizes No. 1 spot; C.J. Stroud returns to top 10

2023 stats: 5 games | 60.3 pct | 1,616 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 13 pass TD | 8 INT | 2 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles





We all know just how improbable Flacco’s run of success with the Browns has been. We can run down the bonuses he’s earning with each win or how he’s already climbing into the Browns’ all-time passing ranks in just five starts with the team. But I’d like to focus on how much ability he’s displayed in his time in brown and orange, because if you didn’t know any better, you’d have no idea the man is 38 years old and wasn’t wanted by any NFL organization until the Browns reached a rare level of desperation. Flacco is thriving in Cleveland, throwing for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 296 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of Thursday night’s win over the Jets felt like a fever dream, and while he’s likely to throw an interception or two per game, the Browns will take that with the good, which undoubtedly outweighs the bad. Cleveland is 11-5 and has locked up a playoff spot because of Flacco, who is showing off incredible arm talent and managing the pressures of playing quarterback with unbelievable poise. If he keeps this up, there’s no telling how far the Browns could go.