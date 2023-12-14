NFL QB Index, Week 15: Baker Mayfield, Justin Fields rising; Jalen Hurts plummets

2023 stats: 9 games | 63.5 pct | 1,810 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 13 pass TD | 6 INT | 458 rush yds | 2 rush TD | 7 fumbles





This is the type of game that explains why some of us still believe in Fields. I know I’ve written that I’ve come to understand why some folks want to move on from the Ohio State product, but most of his warts didn’t surface in Sunday’s upset win over Detroit, when Fields used the full extent of his abilities – running, throwing and general playmaking – to propel the Bears to victory. Fields possesses a rare blend of mobility and arm strength that was needed to keep the Bears afloat and ahead of the Lions, scrambling for key gains and firing passes to open targets. His first-quarter throw to Darnell Mooney along the sideline was incredible, a rocket fired through a window that seemed to be as large as an eye of a needle, and helped the Bears move into field-goal range for an early three points. And his ability to sense that he had a free play thanks to a defensive encroachment, then capitalize by firing a strike to D.J. Moore for a touchdown was proof of his arm talent. I might forever yearn for Fields to be placed in an ideal situation in which he’s afforded a chance to show off his talent, but I also think the Bears are in a place where they could make a wise decision by sticking with him and surrounding him with quality pieces. Then, and only then, will we see the true range of Fields’ potential, which I believe is worth exploring. Performances like Sunday are enough proof to sign me up.