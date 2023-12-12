Vikings to start QB Nick Mullens vs. Bengals; Josh Dobbs benched after four starts

Mullens, who played in the fourth quarter in Sunday's 3-0 win in Las Vegas, gets the start over Josh Dobbs, who had started the past four games after heading to Minnesota in a trade deadline deal with the Cardinals.

In Week 14, Mullens went 9 of 13 for 83 yards to help lead the Vikings to a win after he came on in relief of Dobbs.

Dobbs' benching comes weeks after he had a sensational debut in relief in Week 9 after rookie Jaren Hall suffered a concussion. Dobbs came in relief days after he was traded from the Cardinals and only had a couple of days to learn the playbook. Dobbs exceeded every expectation when he entered, completing 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns for a comeback win in Atlanta.