Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 14 game of 2023 season





Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:





﻿﻿﻿﻿Following a slog of a first half that included 11 combined punts and no points, the New York Jets woke up to score 30 over the final two frames. Zach Wilson made a number of big-time throws and even got Randall Cobb involved with the 33-year-old’s first touchdown catch as Jet, but it was the quarterback’s third TD drive -- the one under adversity at the start of the fourth quarter -- that helped decide a game still in the balance. After Wilson fumbled in Texans’ territory and Houston seemed to come back to life by capitalizing to make it a one-score game, Wilson could have crumbled like some surely expected. Instead, he connected on all five of his passes on the ensuing drive, a 75-yard march that took 10 plays and cost Houston more than a third of the quarter. He punctuated that bounce-back sequence with a TD pass to Breece Hall to retake momentum and push the score to 21-6. The Texans wouldn’t score again. Wilson? He turned his next three drives into nine more points.





Re-watch the Jets' win on NFL+.





Back to top