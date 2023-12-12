Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 14 game of 2023 season

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
MONDAY GAMES
SUNDAY GAMES
- Dallas Cowboys 33, Philadelphia Eagles 13
- Minnesota Vikings 3, Las Vegas Raiders 0
- San Francisco 49ers 28, Seattle Seahawks 16
- Buffalo Bills 20, Kansas City Chiefs 17
- Denver Broncos 24, Los Angeles Chargers 7
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29, Atlanta Falcons 25
- Baltimore Ravens 37, Los Angeles Rams 31 (OT)
- Chicago Bears 28, Detroit Lions 13
- Cincinnati Bengals 34, Indianapolis Colts 14
- Cleveland Browns 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 27
- New Orleans Saints 28, Carolina Panthers 6
- New York Jets 30, Houston Texans 6
THURSDAY GAME
MONDAY GAMES
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
We can start with Tennessee's collapse, which began with an Eric Garror muffed punt, leading to a Dolphins touchdown. A botched pitch to Derrick Henry resulted in another turnover on the ensuing possession, leading to a second Dolphins touchdown. The game should have been over from there, but with less than five minutes remaining, rookie Will Levis looked defeat in the eye and coolly replied, "Not today." Levis led a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capping it with a cross-body pass to DeAndre Hopkins for a score, then regained possession after the Titans defense earned a desperately needed stop, and covered 64 yards in less than a minute, picking up 36 of that total on a pass to Hopkins and 16 more on a connection to tight end Chig Okonkwo. Henry's rushing score completed the unlikely comeback, and Tennessee's defense sealed it with a stunning sack of Tua Tagovailoa on fourth down, shocking Miami and the football world with one of the most improbable comebacks of the last five-plus years.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
When Saquon Barkley broke through the line of scrimmage and ran toward the right sideline, the Giants appeared ready to wrap up a thrilling upset win over the Packers. But as Barkley stumbled to the ground and made contact with the turf, the ball came loose. Green Bay's Carrington Valentine recovered the live ball and returned it to the Giants' 36, setting up Jordan Love for a once-unlikely chance to take the lead. Love delivered, connecting with Malik Heath on a third-and-6 touchdown pass to give the Packers a 22-21 lead. But Tommy DeVito wasn't about to go down that easily, engineering a drive that saw the Giants cover 57 yards, with a DeVito laser to Wan'Dale Robinson accounting for 32 of those yards. Randy Bullock drilled the game-winning field goal from 32 yards out, sending New York into a jubilant night as winners.
SUNDAY GAMES
Grant Gordon's NFL+ moment of the game:
Dallas went wire to wire in this one, leading and dominating from start to finish. That was made possible by a tone-setting opening drive culminating with a stellar connection from one of the elite quarterback-wide receiver combos in the NFL. Dak Prescott was 4 of 5 for 30 yards on the Cowboys’ opening salvo, while the running game was good for 45 yards on five carries, including a Prescott 3-yard first down on third-and-1. It was balanced brilliance that ended with a patient and potent Prescott holding the ball for 5.87 seconds, per Next Gen Stats, bouncing, surveying, scrambling out of pressure to his left and then finding a wide-open CeeDee Lamb. Lamb came onto the scene, and Prescott threw a dart that allowed the Pro Bowl receiver to cruise into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown. It was the beginning of a blowout for the Cowboys, and the beginning of the end for the Eagles.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Let’s fast-forward all the way to the fourth quarter of a scoreless game, where Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell had officially seen enough of Joshua Dobbs laboring through an ugly outing and pulled him in favor of Nick Mullens. The veteran backup entered the contest with 5:19 remaining and immediately completed a pass through traffic, benefiting from a defensive deflection that caromed straight into the catch radius of tight end T.J. Hockenson for a gain of 26. The possession wasn’t explosive by any means from there, but Mullens managed to convert a couple of key third downs, feathering passes down the right sideline to move the Vikings into field goal range. Greg Joseph made up for his earlier miss by converting from 36 yards out, enough to win a game on a strange day that saw the Vikings seal it with a pick.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
The Seahawks actually led early, 10-7, as backup quarterback Drew Lock led two scoring drives and the 49ers started off a little inconsistently on offense. The 49ers started the next drive with gains of 10 and 20 yards but suddenly faced a second-and-18. Then Deebo Samuel gave them the spark they needed Sunday, first running for 7 yards and then catching a gorgeous 54-yard rainbow from Brock Purdy to give the 49ers the lead for good in the second quarter. Purdy isn’t known as a great deep-ball thrower, but perhaps he should be, as the Niners signal-caller has been excellent on downfield passes this season.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
We've talked enough about that play from Sunday afternoon. So, let's highlight another. Tied 17-17 with 5:41 left, Josh Allen faced a thrid-and-6 from his own 35. After three consecutive fruitless drives, this was a pivotal moment. Allen dropped back, surveyed, and heaved a flat-footed looper on the mark to Deonte Harty for 25 yards. It marked the longest pass of the day for Allen to a wide receiver. The 31.2 air distance was also the deepest of the game for the Bills' QB, per Next Gen Stats. The play kept the drive alive, and nine plays later, Buffalo was kicking the eventual game-winning field goal.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
Denver’s dagger came with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter. Already up 10 and facing a hapless Chargers team without Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson dropped back from Los Angeles’ 46-yard line and lofted a beautiful bomb to Courtland Sutton in the end zone. The 28-year-old wideout hauled in the catch to clinch the first double-digit scoring season of his career, but that’s just the big picture. Just how Sutton corralled the reception is must-see action. With Chargers corner Michael Davis trailing hopelessly and holding one arm hostage, Sutton used his free one to snatch the ball and somehow pin it tight on his way to the ground. The Broncos declined the pass interference penalty and took a 17-point lead that proved plenty enough for the win.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
Down 28-25 with 3:23 remaining, the Buccaneers likely realized that losing to the Falcons would do serious damage to Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes. But the Bucs had some gas left in the tank, driving 75 yards for what would be the game-winning score: A pretty Baker Mayfield-to-Cade Otton TD pass with 31 seconds left. The Bucs appeared to be in some trouble when replays showed Rachaad White might have lost the ball on a carry earlier in the drive, but the play wasn’t overturned. Mayfield and Co. kept the chains moving to keep them alive, hitting Chris Godwin on a 32-yard catch that set up the Otton TD two plays later.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
In a back-and-forth affair with Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford trading thrilling blows, it was the Ravens' special teams that called the game. After three straight combined scoring drives to end regulation, each defense forced a three-and-out to open overtime. Tylan Wallace, playing for injured Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay, fielded the Rams punt, sprinted toward the sideline, spun out of a tackle attempt, avoided several more defenders, kept his balance, and dashed for the 76-yard game-ender. It was a magical ending for Wallace, who committed an awful offside penalty earlier in the game that led to a Rams touchdown.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Bears offense had been herky-jerky after an opening drive touchdown, leading to a tie game, 13-13, with 1:42 left in the third quarter. Justin Fields faced a fourth-and-13 from the 38-yard line a play after fortunately avoiding a sack with a desperation throwaway while getting hit. Fields got Aidan Hutchinson to jump offsides, giving him a free play to find D.J. Moore sprinting past the defense for a game-leading touchdown. The play spirited Chicago to a 15-0 close for the division victory.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Indianapolis stormed back from a 14-0 deficit with a Ronnie Harrison pick-six just before the half to set up an interesting final two quarters. Jake Browning and the Bengals’ offense quickly removed such intrigue, covering 75 yards in six plays on their first possession after the break, capping it with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Hudson. Browning and Co. weren’t done there, either, following that up with an 11-play, 71-yard drive that included a 46-yard completion to Tee Higgins and ended in a Browning sneak for a score. The Bengals cruised to victory thanks to another strong outing from their backup quarterback and a resurgent defense that shut down Indianapolis’ comeback efforts in the second half.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Clinging to a 21-14 lead in a turnover-filled affair, the Browns faced fourth-and-3 when Kevin Stefanski decided to take a necessary risk. Stefanski turned to his fourth starting quarterback of the season, veteran Joe Flacco, who capped another quality performance by delivering in the clutch. Flacco received the snap, sensed a seven-man blitz from Jacksonville, slid to his right in the pocket and fired a bullet to David Bell, who caught the ball at the line to gain, turned around and saw nothing but green grass, sprinting to the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown that pushed Cleveland’s lead to 14. The Browns held on from there, earning a much-needed 31-27 win over the AFC South-leading Jaguars.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
In a game bereft of offensive fireworks, we turn instead to special teams for the big moment Sunday at the Superdome -- a place pretty well known for famous blocked punts. Yet Carolina’s Johnny Hekker technically didn’t have his punt blocked, at least not according to the NFL’s scorekeepers. Hekker officially had the ball stripped on his punt attempt by the Saints’ Nephi Sewell and run back eight yards for the score by teammate D'Marco Jackson. That would give the Saints a 14-3 lead, which would hold up.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
Following a slog of a first half that included 11 combined punts and no points, the New York Jets woke up to score 30 over the final two frames. Zach Wilson made a number of big-time throws and even got Randall Cobb involved with the 33-year-old’s first touchdown catch as Jet, but it was the quarterback’s third TD drive -- the one under adversity at the start of the fourth quarter -- that helped decide a game still in the balance. After Wilson fumbled in Texans’ territory and Houston seemed to come back to life by capitalizing to make it a one-score game, Wilson could have crumbled like some surely expected. Instead, he connected on all five of his passes on the ensuing drive, a 75-yard march that took 10 plays and cost Houston more than a third of the quarter. He punctuated that bounce-back sequence with a TD pass to Breece Hall to retake momentum and push the score to 21-6. The Texans wouldn’t score again. Wilson? He turned his next three drives into nine more points.
THURSDAY GAME
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
Bailey Zappe was on fire early, connecting on 14 of his first 21 passes for 196 yards and three TD passes -- in the first half! The Patriots had totaled three in the previous five games. But something was working early between Zappe and tight end Hunter Henry on Henry’s 29th birthday. They connected for two TD passes, the second of which gave the Patriots a stunning 21-3 second-quarter lead. Zappe floated a pretty pass against the Steelers’ Cover 2 zone, just out of the reach of Damontae Kazee and into the arms of Henry. It would be the last time the Patriots scored, but it would be good enough for their first victory since Week 7.
