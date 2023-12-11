Vikings' Kevin O'Connell says Justin Jefferson has 'good chance' to play vs. Bengals; no call on QB

Jefferson was clearly in pain after taking the shot and was transferred to a local hospital out of precaution. He was able to travel home with the team after the game. With the 7-6 Vikings battling for their playoff lives, Jefferson having a chance to play Saturday would be a big boon.

The big question is who might be throwing him passes.

The Vikings benched Josh Dobbs in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win, turning to veteran Nick Mullens. Dobbs completed 10 of 23 passes for 63 yards and had a host of balls dropped by targets. Mullens went 9 of 13 for 83 yards, including leading the game-winning field-goal drive.