Around the NFL

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell says Justin Jefferson has 'good chance' to play vs. Bengals; no call on QB

Published: Dec 11, 2023 at 03:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Justin Jefferson's return to the lineup lasted just 13 plays before the Minnesota Vikings receiver exited with a chest injury in the 3-0 win over Las Vegas. But head coach Kevin O'Connell is optimistic the wideout will be available in Week 15.

O'Connell said Monday that Jefferson is day-to-day with the chest injury and has a "good chance" to play Saturday in Cincinnati in a game airing at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.

After missing seven games due to a hamstring injury earlier this season, Jefferson returned to action on Sunday. He caught two passes on three targets for 27 yards. The star wideout suffered the injury, taking a crushing blow on a 15-yard catch.

Related Links

Jefferson was clearly in pain after taking the shot and was transferred to a local hospital out of precaution. He was able to travel home with the team after the game. With the 7-6 Vikings battling for their playoff lives, Jefferson having a chance to play Saturday would be a big boon.

The big question is who might be throwing him passes.

The Vikings benched Josh Dobbs in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win, turning to veteran Nick Mullens. Dobbs completed 10 of 23 passes for 63 yards and had a host of balls dropped by targets. Mullens went 9 of 13 for 83 yards, including leading the game-winning field-goal drive.

O'Connell said Monday the team is working through the decision on the starting QB and will make an announcement later this week.

Related Content

news

Chiefs' Andy Reid says Kadarius Toney didn't check with ref before penalty: We need to line up right

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Monday told reporters that wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not check with officials prior to his crucial offsides penalty in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers will 'do whatever's best' for QB Justin Herbert following finger injury

After Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fractured index finger in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, head coach Brandon Staley says the team will "do whatever's best" for franchise signal-caller.
news

Niners' Trent Williams on QB Brock Purdy's success: 'It damn sure ain't got nothing to do with the system'

After San Francisco's win over Seattle, Niners offensive tackle Trent Williams scoffed at the notion of Brock Purdy being labeled a system quarterback.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles' back-to-back blowout losses: 'It's something that we're going through, not necessarily stuck in'

After losing two consecutive games to NFC contenders, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts acknowledges that the recent struggles are something that the team is going to get through. 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'outstanding' in successful return to starting lineup

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said QB Zach Wilson was 'outstanding' in his winning return to the lineup Sunday against the Texans.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, HC Andy Reid take issue with offensive offsides call in loss to Bills 

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes blew up on the sidelines following Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, irate at an offensive offsides penalty called on Kansas City receiver Kadarius Toney that wiped out a Chiefs touchdown. The venting continued after the contest.  
news

49ers' Deebo Samuel scores 19th rushing TD, sets career record for WRs

The San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel rushed for the 19th touchdown of his career on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, establishing a new all-time record for rushing TDs by a wide receiver.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert fractured index finger on throwing hand in loss vs. Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured the index finger on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss. 
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) ruled out in win vs. Raiders

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was ruled out in Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders due to a chest injury he suffered early in the second quarter.
news

Browns announce QB Joe Flacco will remain starter for rest of 2023 season

The Cleveland Browns are sticking with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for the rest of the 2023 season, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after Sunday's win over the Jaguars.