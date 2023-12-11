Vikings' Kevin O'Connell says Justin Jefferson has 'good chance' to play vs. Bengals; no call on QB

Justin Jefferson's return to the lineup lasted just 13 plays before the Minnesota Vikings receiver exited with a chest injury in the 3-0 win over Las Vegas. But head coach Kevin O'Connell is optimistic the wideout will be available in Week 15.
O'Connell said Monday that Jefferson is day-to-day with the chest injury and has a "good chance" to play Saturday in Cincinnati in a game airing at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.
After missing seven games due to a hamstring injury earlier this season, Jefferson returned to action on Sunday. He caught two passes on three targets for 27 yards. The star wideout suffered the injury, taking a crushing blow on a 15-yard catch.
Jefferson was clearly in pain after taking the shot and was transferred to a local hospital out of precaution. He was able to travel home with the team after the game. With the 7-6 Vikings battling for their playoff lives, Jefferson having a chance to play Saturday would be a big boon.
The big question is who might be throwing him passes.
The Vikings benched Josh Dobbs in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win, turning to veteran Nick Mullens. Dobbs completed 10 of 23 passes for 63 yards and had a host of balls dropped by targets. Mullens went 9 of 13 for 83 yards, including leading the game-winning field-goal drive.
O'Connell said Monday the team is working through the decision on the starting QB and will make an announcement later this week.