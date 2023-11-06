Vikings plan to start QB Josh Dobbs vs. Saints after sensational debut

Dobbs began last week as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, for whom he'd served as the team's starting quarterback since the beginning of the 2023 season. Arizona traded Dobbs to Minnesota prior to the deadline, but with mere days to digest the Vikings' offense ahead of their Week 9 game against Atlanta, Dobbs wasn't expected to serve as anything other than an emergency backup.

The emergency became reality when Hall suffered his concussion early in the Week 9 contest, forcing Dobbs into action. He exceeded every expectation, completing 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, overcoming two lost fumbles to lead the Vikings to a stunning comeback win in Atlanta.