Vikings plan to start QB Josh Dobbs vs. Saints after sensational debut

Published: Nov 06, 2023 at 01:51 PM
Nick Shook

Josh Dobbs' heroic performance in Minnesota's Week 9 win has earned him the chance to continue to lead the Vikings this weekend.

Dobbs will receive all of the first-team reps in practice this week, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell announced Monday, with the expectation Dobbs will start versus the Saints.

Rookie Jaren Hall, who started at quarterback for Minnesota before exiting due to a concussion Sunday, remains in concussion protocol. Veteran backup Nick Mullens is still on injured reserve, leaving open the possibility that seasoned passer Sean Mannion -- currently a member of Minnesota's practice squad -- could be elevated to serve as Dobbs' backup, per O'Connell.

Dobbs began last week as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, for whom he'd served as the team's starting quarterback since the beginning of the 2023 season. Arizona traded Dobbs to Minnesota prior to the deadline, but with mere days to digest the Vikings' offense ahead of their Week 9 game against Atlanta, Dobbs wasn't expected to serve as anything other than an emergency backup.

The emergency became reality when Hall suffered his concussion early in the Week 9 contest, forcing Dobbs into action. He exceeded every expectation, completing 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, overcoming two lost fumbles to lead the Vikings to a stunning comeback win in Atlanta.

The performance fit Dobbs' career arc in the 2023 season, one in which he's been dealt to a new club and expected to handle starting responsibilities with minimal time to prepare. He'll at least receive a full week to get ready to start for Minnesota, a team that has been forced to adjust quickly following Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury.

