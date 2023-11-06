The First Read: Unconventional midseason awards; plus, MVP rankings and Week 10's must-see game

Best return on offseason investment (defense): Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle. The Seahawks have seen legitimate bank for their buck with Wagner's return to the franchise. The 33-year-old linebacker signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal in the offseason, the kind of contract that suggested he'd be more valued for his intangibles than his on-field play. Look at him now. Wagner ranks among the league leaders in tackles. He's leading a defense that struggled mightily last season (especially against the run) and helped transform it into a unit that was 11th in points allowed heading into Week 9. He's also doing the same impactful things he did during his first 10 years with the Seahawks, which includes showing younger players how to be true professionals. Wagner is at the point of his career when he should be slowing down. At this rate, it's hard to know exactly when that's going to happen.

Best player nobody saw coming (offense): Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams. It already feels like Nacua has a pretty strong shot at NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. As much as Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud has impressed in his first season, Nacua simply has done things we've never seen first-year receivers do. No player in league history has ever had a better start when it comes to catching the football -- his 39 receptions and 501 yards were the most in anyone's first four career games -- and he hasn't slowed down much since Cooper Kupp returned from a hamstring injury. Nacua has 64 receptions and 827 yards after Sunday's loss in Green Bay. He's also proven that the Rams' Super Bowl win a couple years ago wasn't solely about a celebrity-laden roster. This team has thrived in finding players on the second and third days of the draft and Nacua, a fifth-round pick who never amassed more than 48 receptions in any of his collegiate seasons, is one more example of that.

Best player nobody saw coming (defense): DaRon Bland, CB, Dallas. The Cowboys were supposed to be in a huge bind when All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs sustained a season-ending knee injury in practice prior to a Week 3 loss to Arizona. As significant as that setback was, it also created an opportunity for Bland to display more of what he can offer. He's already shown the same penchant for turnovers that turned Diggs into a star. Bland has returned three interceptions for touchdowns already this season, which is a franchise record. He also picked off five passes as a rookie last season, when injuries forced the former fifth-round pick into extended playing time. The beauty of Bland is that he's been effective playing in the slot and on the outside, which gives defensive coordinator Dan Quinn critical flexibility with his schemes. The Cowboys knew they had a promising talent when Bland was a rookie. He looks more like a hidden gem with each passing day.

Most improved player (offense): Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis. The Colts have endured their share of problems on offense, including the shoulder injury that ended the season of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Moss has been one of the bright spots for a team that probably wasn't anticipating him being one of the league's top rushers at this stage of the season. That's exactly where Moss sits, as he came into Week 9 ranked third in the league in rushing. He now has 615 yards on the year, which is more production than he ever generated in any of his first three seasons (the first two of which were spent in Buffalo before the Bills traded him to Indianapolis last year). Moss was a solid player in Buffalo. He's been a revelation for the Colts, a blue-collar ball carrier who's equally adept at banging between the tackles and contributing as a receiver out of the backfield. Moss was able to jump out to a fast start because star running back Jonathan Taylor was hurt. He's surely done enough to deserve his share of touches with Taylor back in the mix.