NFL defenses that CAN win a championship; plus, the early Coach of the Year and A.J. Brown's domination

Mike Macdonald's opponent-specific game plans continue to befuddle offensive coordinators around the league. The savvy defensive play-caller tailors his week-to-week strategies around the individual strengths of his players, ensuring that everyone's in the best position to make plays against each week's opposition. Whether it is Jadeveon Clowney looping around interior defenders on stunts, Kyle Van Noy attacking from the edge or as a standup 3-technique or Odafe Oweh creating chaos from the edges and various alignments on the interior, Baltimore has created a dominant defense utilizing a chameleon approach.





Moreover, these versatile player-deployment tactics have enhanced a clever scheme that mixes exotic blitzes with simulated pressures to keep quarterbacks guessing upon taking the snap. Considering how the Ravens match their coverage to improve their pressures, Macdonald's confounding schemes create enough mistakes and miscues to keep opponents from putting points on the board. It's not a coincidence that safety Geno Stone currently leads the NFL with five interceptions.