Week 9 NFL picks: Can Titans upset Steelers on Thursday night? Dolphins or Chiefs in Germany?

Why Brooke is taking the Vikings: At first blush, this game feels as though it could catapult these teams, who are each working through major changes at the quarterback position, in different directions. Atlanta turns to a likable journeyman in Taylor Heinicke, who has rallied teams midway through past seasons and has the talent around him to do it again. Rookie Jaren Hall will likely get the start for Minnesota, with newly acquired Joshua Dobbs waiting in the wings. Man, both of these rosters feature talented playmakers on offense, and it's a matter of which quarterback can be the best point guard. Any sane person would take the home team with the veteran quarterback, but two months into this thing, surprises still seem to hit me in the mouth. So, sure -- give me the Vikings. I can imagine them making just enough plays on both sides of the ball to eke out a win.