NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 9

Taylor ran for a season-high 95 yards last week but was held to just 10.7 fantasy points as the team's lone rushing touchdown went to Moss. Taylor played 61 percent of the snaps to Moss’ 39 percent and had 14 opportunities to Moss’ 13. It was the first time this season that Taylor played more snaps, but both players are still getting significant reps for the Colts. Moss has outscored Taylor in fantasy in three of the four games they have played together. He has run for 309 yards and four touchdowns in that span, compared to 207 yards and a touchdown for Taylor. Regardless of the split, they are both very much in play this week against the Panthers, who have allowed the third-most rushing yards and the most rushing touchdowns to running backs. They have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to the position, as well. Both Colts backs should be started this week and moving forward, until something changes.