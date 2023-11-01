NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 9

Osborn had his best game of the year last week, but there is no way I could comfortably start him this week with Kirk Cousins now out for the season. Likely starter Jaren Hall completed three of his four passes last week but he would be a fifth-round rookie QB making his first NFL start. If recent trade acquisition Joshua Dobbs gets the starting nod instead, things might be better down the road, but I wouldn’t feel great starting his pass-catchers mere days after he joined the team. The Vikings will be on the road against a Falcons team that had been pretty stingy to receivers before DeAndre Hopkins burned them last week. T.J. Hockenson can be started because he’s a safety blanket type of target and tight end is shallow. Jordan Addison has been too good and is too much of a big-play threat to avoid. But Osborn has one game with double-digit points in his last five outings. That’s the type of player you get away from in this situation.