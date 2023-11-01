Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 9

Published: Nov 01, 2023 at 01:46 PM
Michael Florio

Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey (unless he's on bye). But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
5-2

Elliott has scored 10-plus fantasy points in six of eight games so far this season. His offense is always going to score plenty of touchdowns, so he gets multiple extra points per week. But they also consistently move the ball enough to set him up for field goal opportunities as well. The Cowboys are a tough matchup for kickers, but I trust the Eagles offense to drive into Dallas territory often, even if they can’t punch it in. Continue starting Elliott. 

Brandon Aubrey
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
7-1

Aubrey dropped 13 fantasy points last week, the second-most he has had in any game this season. He has now scored double digits in five of his seven games. The Eagles have been tough on kickers, but there should be enough scoring in this one to keep Aubrey in play as a strong start. 

Dustin Hopkins
Dustin Hopkins
Cleveland Browns
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
1-7

Hopkins wasn’t quite able to match the 21 fantasy points he scored in Week 7, but he gave you a very respectable eight points last week. He has four games in double digits, including two with 15-plus. He only has one game with fewer than eight fantasy points, locking in a safe floor along with his top-tier upside. He gets the Cardinals this week, who have allowed a ton of production to fantasy kickers. Even if the Browns fall short of the end zone, they will be able to get into field goal range against this defense. Start Hopkins this week. 

Harrison Butker
Harrison Butker
Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
6-2

Butker has scored at least 11 fantasy points in four of his last six games. In the other two, he still put up seven and nine fantasy points. He has scored as many as 17 as well, adding great upside to an elite floor. That’s about all you can ask for in a fantasy kicker. There should be a lot of points scored in this one, so get Butker in your lineup. Just remember to wake up early Sunday to catch the game

Sit 'Em

Jason Sanders
Jason Sanders
Miami Dolphins
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
6-2

I know I keep saying there should be a lot of points scored in this one, but there have been a lot of points scored in most Dolphins games and it hasn’t led to a lot of fantasy points for Sanders. He has reached double digits just twice, and not since Week 3 when he made an absurd 10 extra points. He has scored seven or fewer in every game since. You’re not starting Sanders and shouldn’t even be rostering him at this point. 

Matt Prater
Matt Prater
Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
4-3

Prater missed a kick last week and finished with just four fantasy points. It was his second week in a row with four fantasy points. He has fallen short of five points in four of his last five games. Prater started the year hot, but the floor has been very low and there has been very little upside as of late. Get away from Prater in a tough matchup against the Browns, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers. 

Chase McLaughlin
Chase McLaughlin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
3-4

McLaughlin has reached double digits just twice this season and his high mark has been 10 fantasy points. He has scored seven or fewer in four of his last five games. The floor is low and the upside is pretty low as well. Plus, the Texans have been stingy against kickers this season. There are better options than McLaughlin available on waivers. 

Greg Joseph
Greg Joseph
Minnesota Vikings
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
4-4

Joseph started the year with five straight games in single digits before reaching double-digits in the next two. That streak ended last week as he scored just six against the Packers. Now, he will be relying on fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall or Tuesday trade acquisition Joshua Dobbs to move the offense against a Falcons defense that has been stingy to kickers. You can find a better option than Joseph this week. 

