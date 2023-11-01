NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 9

Hopkins wasn’t quite able to match the 21 fantasy points he scored in Week 7, but he gave you a very respectable eight points last week. He has four games in double digits, including two with 15-plus. He only has one game with fewer than eight fantasy points, locking in a safe floor along with his top-tier upside. He gets the Cardinals this week, who have allowed a ton of production to fantasy kickers. Even if the Browns fall short of the end zone, they will be able to get into field goal range against this defense. Start Hopkins this week.