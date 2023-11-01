NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 9

The Raiders' defense hasn’t been great this season, but it's proving it can take advantage of good matchups. The group could not have a better matchup this week. The Giants have taken 41 sacks this season, tied for the most in the league with the Commanders (who have the Patriots in play as a streaming option this week, by the way). The Giants have allowed the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, which includes numerous week-winning performances. Even with Daniel Jones in line to return this week, the Maxx-Crosby-led Raiders are in play as a streaming option.