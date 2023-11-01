NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 9

For as good as the Jets' defense has been this season, its one weakness has been against tight ends. The Jets have allowed the most touchdowns and eighth-most fantasy PPG to the position. They had been allowing the most PPG as well, but a matchup against the Giants in which Darren Waller was injured (and the Giants had no passing production) bumped them down several spots. Meanwhile, Everett had scored a touchdown and topped double-digits in each of his last two games before injury. He was starting to get used more in the red zone, as well. He is in play as a streaming option in this matchup as long as he suits up. If Everett is out again this week, then you can pivot to Parham.