NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 9

I have gone back and forth more than I want to admit about whether to include Levis as a streamer or a sit. You all know by now what he did against the Falcons in his first career start: 238 passing yards, four touchdowns and 26.6 fantasy points. Now he gets the Steelers, who run a lot more man coverage and generate pressure at a much higher rate than Atlanta. Last week, in an admittedly small sample, Levis threw all of his touchdowns against zone and completed just a third of his passes when under pressure. Still, given that there are multiple starting-caliber QBs on bye and a ton of injuries at the position, I'm including Levis as a streamer. He could fill in for Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff or Brock Purdy -- just understand that the floor is incredibly low, while the upside is clearly quite high. He is in play in two-QB leagues, as well, this week. If I didn’t use him as a streamer, I would have considered Mac Jones, who is also an option with a strong matchup against the Commanders this week.