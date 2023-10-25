NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 8

This is one of those calls that could blow up in my face, but shooters shoot, right? Higgins has enjoyed one big game this season, scoring fewer than five fantasy points in every other outing. Coming off the bye, the hope is that he and Joe Burrow are both healthy and ready to return to their regular selves. But a matchup against the 49ers will be their toughest test yet. The Niners get a ton of pressure on the QB and have been tough on receivers this season. They also run zone coverage the 10th-most in the NFL, and Higgins has struggled against zone this season (just 1.0 yard per route run, with a 37.7 passer rating when targeted and a 41 percent catch rate). I keep advocating to buy low on Higgins, but given the matchup, I am fine taking a wait-and-see approach this week, especially considering there are no byes.