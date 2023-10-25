Titans prepping to use Will Levis as primary QB vs. Falcons with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) unlikely to play

Levis was expected by most scouts to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but slid to Day 2, where the Titans jumped up to draft him No. 33 overall. The Kentucky product boasts a massive arm and experience running a pro-style system but had turnover and accuracy issues at the college level.

The rookie entered training camp battling Willis for the backup duties, but a thigh injury in mid-August joint practices wiped out valuable preseason reps for Levis. In his lone preseason game, the rookie went 9-of-14 passing for 85 yards, an interception and took four sacks in 30 plays.

Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in the Titans' loss to Baltimore in London before their Week 7 bye. Vrabel kept the door open for the veteran to return, but every report since the injury suggested Tannehill would miss at least some time due to the injury.