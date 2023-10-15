Titans QB Ryan Tannehill leaves Week 6 loss with ankle injury 

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill left in the fourth quarter of a 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday with an ankle injury.

Tannehill was designated as questionable but never came back, ceding the remainder of the snaps to backup Malik Willis﻿.

Following the game, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill was being evaluated and tabbed the situation as "uncertain" in terms of his diagnosis.

Tannehill was on crutches after the game.

"It's part of the game to get injured but it's not an enjoyable process," Tannehill said. "Especially when it's got some significance to it. We will see what it's going to look like as we move forward here, get a real look at it when we get back with an MRI and everything.

"It's frustrating. You battle, you put so much into it, and then to have something happen like that, it's frustrating."

Tennessee's QB1 injured his right ankle at an earlier point in the game, but got it taped up and returned to play. However, after throwing a third-quarter interception he did not return.

Prior to his departure, Tannehill struggled mightily, completing 8 of 16 passes for 76 yards, the interception and a dismal 37.5 QB rating.

Willis finished his abbreviated out 4-of-5 passing for 74 yards, but took four sacks.