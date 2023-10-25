NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 8

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Waller is coming off his best game of the season, in which he caught his first touchdown pass and posted a season-high 98 yards and 22.8 fantasy points. Don’t look now, but Waller is a top-five tight end on the season. The only tight ends with more yards are Travis Kelce and T.J. Hockenson. He has come to life over the last three weeks and has once again worked his way into must-start territory … especially against the Jets, who have allowed the most fantasy PPG to tight ends. Gang Green has given up the most touchdowns to the position, too. Yes, please.
Hill was recommended as a streamer last week and he came through with 16.8 fantasy points and a top-six finish at the position. He ran 40 routes, by far the most at tight end for the Saints. He was targeted five times, catching four of them for 50 yards. He also ran the ball five times for 18 yards and a touchdown as New Orleans' preferred short-yardage runner, over Jamaal Williams. Hill has topped 12 fantasy points in two straight and now gets the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most yards to tight ends. Monitor Juwan Johnson's status, but if he’s out, Hill definitely remains a tight end with enough upside to justify rolling the dice.
Ferguson is coming off two down performances. He had scored at least 9.8 fantasy points in the three prior games. He’s not a must-start tight end, but the matchup has him in play this week. The Rams have allowed the seventh-most fantasy PPG to the position. That includes the third-most yards and a tie for sixth-most touchdowns to tight ends (while staying stingy against wide receivers). Ferguson is at least in play as a streamer this week.
Kincaid was very popular on the waiver wire and should be added to a ton of starting lineups this week. The rookie had what appeared to be a breakout game last week, catching all eight of his targets for 75 yards. He led the Bills in catches and yards, while running the third-most routes on the team (24). One notable thing not captured in the box score: Buffalo designed a play for Kincaid on fourth down late in the game on arguably the most important snap of the day for the Bills' offense. Now Dawson Knox is sidelined due to wrist surgery. The Bucs may be a tough matchup for tight ends on paper, but Kincaid could be the second target for Josh Allen. Start him.
IF YOU NEED A STREAMER ...
Mayer has taken over as the lead tight end for Vegas. He played 72 percent of snaps and ran 22 routes for the Raiders last week. While that didn’t translate into much fantasy production -- a reminder that the floor is not particularly safe -- there is upside in Week 8, considering the matchup. Mayer will face the Lions, who are top two in both yards and touchdowns allowed to tight ends this season. If you’re looking for an upside swing, Mayer might be the guy.
Sit 'Em
Originally, this was going to be Zach Ertz, but he landed on the IR on Tuesday. So, we pivot to Jonnu Smith. Smith is coming off his worst game of the season, where he caught just three passes for 27 yards. He was only targeted three times in that game. Now he faces the Bills, who have allowed just 7.0 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the eighth-lowest average in the NFL. With no teams on bye, you can afford to get away from Smith in this one.
Last week, Musgrave ran 21 routes and was targeted five times, catching four for 30 yards. He has been held to single-digit fantasy points in five of six games so far this season. His best game produced 10.9 fantasy points. There’s still appeal in Musgrave as a dart-throw streamer -- the talent is evident -- but in this offense, the role is just not fantasy friendly enough. This week's opponent, Minnesota, had been stingy to tight ends before facing George Kittle. In a week with no byes, there are better options out there. I would rather stream the guys above or someone like Logan Thomas.
Njoku has scored double digits twice this season -- both without Deshaun Watson. He has topped 50 yards just once and has yet to score a touchdown. The floor has been rough -- and we haven’t really seen much upside, either. Now he gets the Seahawks, who have allowed the seventh-fewest yards and no touchdowns to tight ends this season. Stream elsewhere this week.
Henry was the third-highest scoring tight end last week ... on his own team. He caught two of his three targets for 27 yards. Pharaoh Brown had more yards, while Mike Gesicki caught the game-winning touchdown. Henry has now scored in single digits in five straight games, logging fewer than five points in four. It’s been rough. There’s no way you can trust Henry, even in a game where the Patriots project to throw more than normal.