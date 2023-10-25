NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 8

Kincaid was very popular on the waiver wire and should be added to a ton of starting lineups this week. The rookie had what appeared to be a breakout game last week, catching all eight of his targets for 75 yards. He led the Bills in catches and yards, while running the third-most routes on the team (24). One notable thing not captured in the box score: Buffalo designed a play for Kincaid on fourth down late in the game on arguably the most important snap of the day for the Bills' offense. Now Dawson Knox is sidelined due to wrist surgery. The Bucs may be a tough matchup for tight ends on paper, but Kincaid could be the second target for Josh Allen. Start him.