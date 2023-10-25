NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 8

It’s been a rough go for Pierce so far this season, topping double digits just twice. Last we saw him before the bye, he was losing playing time to Devin Singletary. But I’m willing to give him one more shot -- largely because of the matchup in Week 8. The Panthers have allowed the third-most rushing yards and most total rushing touchdowns, despite having already had their bye. They allow 5.3 yards per carry, the second-most in the NFL. They have specifically struggled against outside runs, allowing the most yards per carry in the league. Pierce has double the outside carries of anyone else in Houston. The matchup keeps him in play as an RB2 or flex option. It’s also worth mentioning that Singletary played more in Week 6 and saw more outside carries. He’s also in play as a sleeper or streamer.