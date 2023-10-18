NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 7

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
He’s back! After a slow start to the season, Pitts has now scored more than 14 fantasy points in two straight games. He notched his first touchdown of the season last week and was the TE3 after being the TE8 the week before that. He has topped eight fantasy points in three of his last four -- and totaled six-plus targets in three of four, as well. He is averaging 10.7 fantasy PPG over the last month. It might not be the breakout season we were hoping for, but that’s a starting-caliber tight end in fantasy. Plus, the upside is higher as long as Atlanta continues to throw him the ball -- especially as he gets further away from his knee injury. Despite the tough matchup, Pitts should be started this week.
We've had the full George Kittle experience over the last two weeks. After catching three touchdown passes and finishing as the TE1 with more than 27 fantasy points in Week 5, Kittle caught one pass for 1 yard against the Browns. As I said last week, the floor is extremely low with Kittle, but the upside is high enough that you just have to live with the down weeks. In the last month, he has topped 16 fantasy points twice and been held under two twice. This could be an upside week, as the Vikings allow a lot of production through the air. They have given up the fourth-most touchdowns to tight ends. Plus, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey are dealing with injuries, which could mean more volume for the tight end. Keep riding the wave with Kittle.
Ertz was a letdown last week, catching just two of five targets for 22 yards -- with pretty much all of that work coming in garbage time. Still, he is sixth amongst tight ends in targets. He has topped eight fantasy points in four of six games. There is not much upside with him, as his season high is 11.6 fantasy points, but when it comes to tight ends, a consistent eight points will do. Especially in a week where there are six teams on bye, any tight end getting consistent volume is in play. Seattle has allowed a 103.4 passer rating on targets to tight ends this year. Volume keeps Ertz in play for another week.
Thomas exploded two weeks ago, but then ended up on a milk carton last week, catching his lone target for 2 yards. However, that was a game where Washington threw just 23 passes, with only two Commanders receiving more than two targets. Chalk that one up to game script. Perhaps that’s a risk again this week, but I would roll the dice given the circumstances. The Giants rank in the middle of the pack against tight ends -- this is not a defense to fear. Thomas had scored at least seven fantasy points in four straight games prior to last week. He twice hit double figures, including more than 20 fantasy points two weeks ago. He’s certainly in play if you are going a little deeper this week.
IF YOU NEED A STREAMER ...
Last week, Taysom Hill ran 33 routes and was targeted eight times, catching seven passes for 49 yards. He tied Michael Thomas for the second-most targets on the Saints. He also threw a pass and carried the ball once. He finished with 12.26 fantasy points, earning him TE6 honors on the week. The floor is very low, as Hill had scored fewer than four fantasy points in the three games prior. But there is upside here, as he's always a threat as a tight end, QB or goal-line runner. Plus, the Jags have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to TEs. Just keep an eye on Juwan Johnson’s status before Thursday Night Football. If you are diving deeper, Buccaneers TE Cade Otton is also in play as a streaming option against the Falcons, who allow the eighth-most fantasy PPG to tight ends.
Sit 'Em
Henry started off red hot this season, but he has averaged just 3.6 fantasy PPG over the last month. In that span, his high-water game is 9.1 fantasy points. In the last two weeks, he is averaging less than a fantasy point per game. It has gotten ugly fast for Henry and the Patriots' offense. Now he faces the Bills, who have allowed fewer than 200 yards to tight ends in total this season … and no touchdowns. They’ve given up the third-fewest fantasy PPG to the position. Get away form Henry.
Njoku has helped the Browns, but for fantasy purposes, he has been disappointing. He has hit double digits just once this season and has yet to reach 50 yards in a game. The floor is low and the upside has been almost nonexistent. Indianapolis' defense ranks in the middle of the pack against tight ends, but you can do better than Njoku. Especially considering that the Colts could struggle to put up points against the Browns, which could allow Cleveland to run more than anticipated.
Kincaid was out last week and Knox still struggled to produce. He caught three of six targets for 17 yards. He has now scored fewer than five fantasy points in four straight games. Meanwhile, Kincaid has yet to reach double digits in a single outing and has been held under seven fantasy points in all but one game. The floor is too low to trust either guy and the upside just has not been there. Don’t expect that to change against the Patriots, who have allowed 39 yards per game and just one touchdown this season to tight ends.
Fant had topped eight fantasy points in three straight games prior to last week’s dud. In that game he caught one pass for nine yards -- and he still has yet to reach double digits in a game this season. The Cardinals have also been very stingy against tight ends. They have allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to the position, giving up just 36 yards per game and zero touchdowns total.