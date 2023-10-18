NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 7

We've had the full George Kittle experience over the last two weeks. After catching three touchdown passes and finishing as the TE1 with more than 27 fantasy points in Week 5, Kittle caught one pass for 1 yard against the Browns. As I said last week, the floor is extremely low with Kittle, but the upside is high enough that you just have to live with the down weeks. In the last month, he has topped 16 fantasy points twice and been held under two twice. This could be an upside week, as the Vikings allow a lot of production through the air. They have given up the fourth-most touchdowns to tight ends. Plus, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey are dealing with injuries, which could mean more volume for the tight end. Keep riding the wave with Kittle.