NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 6

Goedert was a start last week and he came through with eight catches for 117 yards, a touchdown, 25.7 fantasy points and the TE2 finish on the week. It was more yards and fantasy points than he'd posted in the first four games combined. The lesson with Goedert and many of the big-name tight ends who were struggling entering Week 5 (Darren Waller, George Kittle, even Kyle Pitts to an extent) is that you have to accept the down weeks. Those guys bring higher ceilings than any streaming tight end. There will be peaks and valleys (as with seemingly everyone at the position), but the peaks are too high to get away from. Especially against the Jets, who have allowed the most fantasy PPG to tight ends this season.