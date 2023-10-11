NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 6

Sam Howell has taken 29 sacks in five games. That is nearly six per week. Last week in this space, I said that if you had the stomach to do it, the Bears' defense was in play against Washington -- and the Chicago D went on to score 10 fantasy points. The Falcons' defense is a better unit that should also be able to take advantage of the matchup. Even if Atlanta gives up points, the sacks and turnovers could be enough to make up for it.