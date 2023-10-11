Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 6

Published: Oct 11, 2023 at 01:17 PM
Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael Florio

Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Justin Tucker
Justin Tucker
Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2-3

This start may seem obvious at first blush, but did you know Tucker has yet to score double-digit fantasy points this season? He is the best kicker in the league, but it hasn’t translated to much for fantasy managers. Still, I would stick with Tucker this week and moving forward. The Titans have the kind of defense to allow yards but prevent Baltimore from punching it in. And their offense is good enough to keep the Ravens on the hunt for points, but not good enough to force them to fight for TDs over FGs (like the Chiefs).

Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles
New York Jets
New York Jets
2-3

Elliott scored 11 fantasy points last week, which was a down week by his 2023 standards. No, really -- that ties his season-low. He has fallen between 11 and 17 fantasy points every week this season. He’s a must-start kicker every week, especially this week against the Jets, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to kickers. 

Tyler Bass
Tyler Bass
Buffalo Bills
New York Giants
New York Giants
1-4

Bass was a start last week ... and then he scored just two fantasy points. My bad. But he should be able to bounce back against the Giants. Prior to the London loss vs. Jacksonville, he had topped 12 fantasy points in three of four and had eight in the fourth. Last week was a dud, but that’s more on the offense as a whole than on Bass. This week, the Bills will be able to move the ball against the Giants and will not shy away from taking the points if they stall out. Give Bass another shot. 

Nick Folk
Nick Folk
Tennessee Titans
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
3-2

Folk scored 12 fantasy points last week against the Colts. He has scored at least nine fantasy points in four of five and has showcased a high ceiling for a kicker, scoring as many as 17 in a game this season. Now he gets the Ravens, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to kickers. Start Folk this week. 

Sit 'Em

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2-3

Koo has scored seven fantasy points or fewer in four of five games this season. It’s not his fault, but his team likes to play at a slower pace and is often mired in lower-scoring games. It has hurt Koo’s fantasy value. I would stream a kicker with more upside. 

Jason Sanders
Jason Sanders
Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
0-5

Sanders kicks for one of the best offenses in football, but the issue is that extra points don’t lead to many fantasy points. He has scored seven fantasy points or fewer in three of his last four. In that span, he has kicked just two field goals. You need to start kickers that actually get to kick from outside the 15-yard line. Get away from Sanders. 

Graham Gano
Graham Gano
New York Giants
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
3-2

Gano is coming off his best fantasy game of the year with 12 points. Prior to that, he had scored eight or fewer in every game, including a donut in Week 1. Now he gets the Bills, who have been stingy to kickers. The Giants' offense will struggle to move the ball either way, but especially if Daniel Jones is out. Stream elsewhere. 

Joey Slye
Joey Slye
Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
3-2

Slye has yet to reach double figures in a game this season, scoring between five and nine fantasy points every time out. The upside just isn’t there and the floor is pretty low. Plus, this week could be a low-scoring affair against the Falcons. I would play a different kicker. 

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 6

Should you play an injury-riddled Bills defense against the Giants' suspect offensive line? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 6

Is Dallas Goedert a must-play again? Should either of Buffalo's tight ends be in your lineup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 6

Which rookie receiver NEEDS to be in your lineup? Is Terry McLaurin a risky play? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 6

What's the play with the Colts' RB duo of Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor? Are any Ravens running backs worth starting? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 6

Is Joe Burrow back? Is Brock Purdy reaching must-play status? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 5

Is the Aidan Hutchinson-led Lions defense the top streaming option for this week? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 5

Is Jake Elliott the No. 1 kicker in fantasy at this point? Are we benching "star" kickers of yesteryear? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 5

One last return to the well with Darren Waller? Chase the points on Cole Kmet's big week? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 5

Can you start breakout receivers in tough matchups? Is Drake London a benchwarmer moving forward? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 5

Is De'Von Achane a must-start player? What to do with Rhamondre Stevenson in a tough matchup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 5

Which two rookie quarterbacks deserve a lineup spot? Which two former No. 1 overall picks need to hit the bench? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL fantasy football season.