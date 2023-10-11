NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 6

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see the reigning MVP here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
This start may seem obvious at first blush, but did you know Tucker has yet to score double-digit fantasy points this season? He is the best kicker in the league, but it hasn’t translated to much for fantasy managers. Still, I would stick with Tucker this week and moving forward. The Titans have the kind of defense to allow yards but prevent Baltimore from punching it in. And their offense is good enough to keep the Ravens on the hunt for points, but not good enough to force them to fight for TDs over FGs (like the Chiefs).
Elliott scored 11 fantasy points last week, which was a down week by his 2023 standards. No, really -- that ties his season-low. He has fallen between 11 and 17 fantasy points every week this season. He’s a must-start kicker every week, especially this week against the Jets, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to kickers.
Bass was a start last week ... and then he scored just two fantasy points. My bad. But he should be able to bounce back against the Giants. Prior to the London loss vs. Jacksonville, he had topped 12 fantasy points in three of four and had eight in the fourth. Last week was a dud, but that’s more on the offense as a whole than on Bass. This week, the Bills will be able to move the ball against the Giants and will not shy away from taking the points if they stall out. Give Bass another shot.
Folk scored 12 fantasy points last week against the Colts. He has scored at least nine fantasy points in four of five and has showcased a high ceiling for a kicker, scoring as many as 17 in a game this season. Now he gets the Ravens, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to kickers. Start Folk this week.
Sit 'Em
Koo has scored seven fantasy points or fewer in four of five games this season. It’s not his fault, but his team likes to play at a slower pace and is often mired in lower-scoring games. It has hurt Koo’s fantasy value. I would stream a kicker with more upside.
Sanders kicks for one of the best offenses in football, but the issue is that extra points don’t lead to many fantasy points. He has scored seven fantasy points or fewer in three of his last four. In that span, he has kicked just two field goals. You need to start kickers that actually get to kick from outside the 15-yard line. Get away from Sanders.
Gano is coming off his best fantasy game of the year with 12 points. Prior to that, he had scored eight or fewer in every game, including a donut in Week 1. Now he gets the Bills, who have been stingy to kickers. The Giants' offense will struggle to move the ball either way, but especially if Daniel Jones is out. Stream elsewhere.
Slye has yet to reach double figures in a game this season, scoring between five and nine fantasy points every time out. The upside just isn’t there and the floor is pretty low. Plus, this week could be a low-scoring affair against the Falcons. I would play a different kicker.