NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 6

Moss dominated volume in Taylor’s first game back. Moss played 80 percent of the snaps, with 23 carries and two targets, going for 195 total yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Taylor played just 16 percent of snaps, with six carries and one target, finishing with 34 total yards. It was JT's first game back and he was on a snap count. You have to imagine we see more of him this week. But don’t expect Moss to just disappear quietly into the night, especially running as effectively as he has been. We could be looking at a 50/50 split, and with Anthony Richardson hitting injured reserve, it could mean even more work for the backs. The Jags have allowed the seventh-most catches to running backs this season. The floor isn’t all that high for either guy if they’re splitting work, but they bring enough upside to both be in play as RB2s and/or flex options.