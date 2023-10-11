News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 11

Published: Oct 11, 2023 at 09:22 AM Updated: Oct 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • DT ﻿﻿DaQuan Jones﻿﻿ (pec) placed on injured reserve. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters "the door hasn't been shut" on a possible return for Jones and Milano this season.
  • LB ﻿﻿Matt Milano﻿﻿ (leg) placed on IR.
  • LB ﻿﻿Baylon Spector﻿﻿ designated to return from IR.


SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 2-3-0

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿﻿Anthony Richardson﻿﻿﻿ (right shoulder) placed on injured reserve. Richardson will miss at least four games, as he deals with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Richardson could miss a month or more, putting him in line to return in mid-to-late November.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Zay Jones (knee) will not practice Wednesday. He is considered day-to-day, per head coach Doug Pederson.
  • OT Walker Little (knee) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, per Pederson.
  • OT Cam Robinson (elbow) will participate in practice, per Pederson
  • LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) will practice this week, per Pederson.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 4-1-0

OTHER NEWS

  • WR Tyreek Hill, who shared on social media this week that the league has fined him "more than $100K," has been fined repeatedly this season for uniform policy violations, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The total is less than $100K but a significant amount, Pelissero added.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 1-4-0

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Mac Jones will remain New England's starter for its Week 6 game against the Raiders, coach Bill Belichick told reporters. "Yeah, we're not making any changes," Belichick said. Jones has been benched during each of the Patriots' last two games, in which New England has been outscored by a combined 72-3.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 2-3-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) expected to play

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest) and CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) are all expected to play Sunday against the Steelers. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday.