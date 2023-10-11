NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DT DaQuan Jones (pec) placed on injured reserve. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters "the door hasn't been shut" on a possible return for Jones and Milano this season.
- LB Matt Milano (leg) placed on IR.
- LB Baylon Spector designated to return from IR.
SIGNINGS
- DT Andrew Brown (practice squad)
- LB A.J. Klein signed to active roster from practice squad
- CB Jason Verrett (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Anthony Richardson (right shoulder) placed on injured reserve. Richardson will miss at least four games, as he deals with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Richardson could miss a month or more, putting him in line to return in mid-to-late November.
SIGNINGS
- QB Kellen Mond (practice squad)
- WR Anthony Miller (practice squad)
- G Ike Boettger signed to active roster from practice squad
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Juwann Winfree (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Zay Jones (knee) will not practice Wednesday. He is considered day-to-day, per head coach Doug Pederson.
- OT Walker Little (knee) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, per Pederson.
- OT Cam Robinson (elbow) will participate in practice, per Pederson
- LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) will practice this week, per Pederson.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Tyreek Hill, who shared on social media this week that the league has fined him "more than $100K," has been fined repeatedly this season for uniform policy violations, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The total is less than $100K but a significant amount, Pelissero added.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Mac Jones will remain New England's starter for its Week 6 game against the Raiders, coach Bill Belichick told reporters. "Yeah, we're not making any changes," Belichick said. Jones has been benched during each of the Patriots' last two games, in which New England has been outscored by a combined 72-3.
INJURIES
- OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (torn Achilles) placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- WR Irvin Charles (active roster)
- OL Dennis Kelly (practice squad)
- DE Elerson Smith (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Jalyn Holmes (practice squad)