Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle) questionable to play vs. Broncos

Published: Oct 11, 2023 at 03:28 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kansas City Chiefs tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's tilt against the Denver Broncos.

Kelce was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving him a shot to suit up on the short week.

The tight end suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings. Kelce slipped to the turf on a non-contact play and limped to the sidelines. He went to the locker room early but emerged just before the third quarter kicked off.

Kelce missed the Chiefs' first drive of the second half but entered on the second. He helped spearhead a touchdown drive, catching five passes on the possession, including the score that put K.C. up 14 points.

With the quick turnaround to Thursday night, it was unclear if Kelce could go in Week 6, but the trend through the week provides optimism.

Kelce leads the Chiefs with 37 targets, 27 receptions, 222 receiving yards and three TD catches despite missing Week 1 with a knee bruise -- his first missed game due to injury since his 2013 rookie season.

The Chiefs also listed defensive end ﻿George Karlaftis﻿ (hamstring) and punter ﻿Tommy Townsend﻿ (knee) as questionable.

Related Content

news

Frank Reich plans to simplify things for 0-5 Panthers: 'The answer is do less'

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich plans to simplify things for his winless team heading into the Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Colts HC Shane Steichen says no timeline for Anthony Richardson's return from shoulder injury

The Indianapolis Colts officially placed rookie QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder) on injured reserve on Wednesday, and head coach Shane Steichen declined to speculate on when Richardson could return this season.
news

Bears WR D.J. Moore, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase highlight Players of the Week

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Chicago wideout D.J. Moore were big-play machines in Week 5 and led the way for the NFL's weekly honor roll on Wednesday. 
news

Matt LaFleur won't put Packers' struggles on Jordan Love: We knew there would be 'growing pains'

Green Bay's offense has gotten off to wicked slow starts, and Jordan Love has morphed into a turnover machine. Despite the Packers' struggles entering the bye week, coach Matt LaFleur is optimistic his club can turn it around.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kevin O'Connell: Vikings have 'plenty' of playmakers even without Justin Jefferson

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is facing perhaps the most daunting task of his young coaching career: succeeding without ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ on the field.
news

Russell Wilson, Broncos looking to snap 15-game losing streak to Chiefs: 'Create a new history'

Thursday marks 2,947 days since the last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs. Kansas City has won 15 consecutive games over the Broncos since. ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ is looking to change the narrative of the rivalry Thursday night.
news

Deebo Samuel: If there's a Cowboys-49ers rematch, it 'might be a little bit worse' than 42-10

Following Sunday night's 42-10 beatdown in San Francisco, Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons said he's hoping for a postseason rematch with the 49ers. Deebo Samuel thinks Parsons might want to rethink that wish.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos trade prospects: 'We're not looking to do business with any of our players'

With the NFL's Halloween trade deadline closing in, conventional wisdom suggests the 1-4 Broncos would be sellers. That's not the case according to head coach Sean Payton, though he said he and general manager George Paton are listeners. 
news

Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai on quick study Jalen Carter: 'He's a sponge'

The Eagles have bolstered their already stellar defensive line with Jalen Carter, who has emerged as a game-wrecker up front and an early favorite for Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's also proven to be a willing and apt student of the game. 
news

Falcons acquiring WR Van Jefferson in trade with Rams

The Atlanta Falcons are acquiring wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ from the Los Angeles Rams via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources.