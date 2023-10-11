Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle) questionable to play vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's tilt against the Denver Broncos.
Kelce was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving him a shot to suit up on the short week.
The tight end suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings. Kelce slipped to the turf on a non-contact play and limped to the sidelines. He went to the locker room early but emerged just before the third quarter kicked off.
Kelce missed the Chiefs' first drive of the second half but entered on the second. He helped spearhead a touchdown drive, catching five passes on the possession, including the score that put K.C. up 14 points.
With the quick turnaround to Thursday night, it was unclear if Kelce could go in Week 6, but the trend through the week provides optimism.
Kelce leads the Chiefs with 37 targets, 27 receptions, 222 receiving yards and three TD catches despite missing Week 1 with a knee bruise -- his first missed game due to injury since his 2013 rookie season.
The Chiefs also listed defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (knee) as questionable.