NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 6

The Commanders threw 51 passes last week and McLaurin finished with just five targets. He has six targets or fewer in all but one game this season. He has topped 60 receiving yards just once. McLaurin is still one of the better receivers in the league, but the usage so far in 2023 is head-scratching. Now he faces the Falcons, who have allowed the fourth-fewest yards to receivers, even despite playing one more game than a few teams. They are allowing just 121 receiving yards per game to wideouts. They’ve also yielded just four touchdowns through five games. It’s a tough matchup and the usage just hasn’t been what we’re accustomed to seeing. While this one could blow up in my face -- and McLaurin's not a must-sit -- I think you should get away if you can. For example, I am sitting him for Josh Palmer in a league.