NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 7

Stevenson had an injury scare last week, but was still able to score 18.0 fantasy points and finish as the RB6 on the week. He found the end zone and might have done so twice if not for that brief stint on the sideline for injury evaluation (during which Ezekiel Elliott scored). But what really stands out is that Stevenson played 64 percent of the snaps and was targeted six times, catching five passes for 24 yards. Those are all highs since Week 1 for the Pats' top back. If he is once again a part of the passing game, it elevates both his floor and ceiling. Now he faces the Bills, who have allowed the 10th-most catches to RBs. They have also yielded 5.2 yards per carry to backs, third-most in the league behind only the Broncos and Panthers. Stevenson remains in play as an RB2 this week.