NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Jeff Driskel released from practice squad
SIGNINGS
- RB Tony Jones Jr. (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Damien Harris (neck/concussion) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR500.
- DE Ed Oliver (toe) will be ruled out, per McDermott
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice, and will be questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters.
INJURIES
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) will play versus the Ravens on Sunday, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
INJURIES
- OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist) will be out for Sunday's game versus the Browns, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
INJURIES
- RB Chris Brooks (ankle) placed on injured reserve
INJURIES
- OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Commanders, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
- OT Matt Peart (shoulder) will be ruled out, per Daboll.
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) will be questionable, per Daboll
- C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) will be ruled out, per Daboll.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Cole Beasley and the team have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- TE Pat Freiermuth is expected to miss Sunday's game versus the Rams and will likely miss additional time afterwards after aggravating his hamstring injury in practice Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.