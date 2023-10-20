News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 20

Published: Oct 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-5-0

ROSTER CUTS


SIGNINGS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB Damien Harris (neck/concussion) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR500.
  • DE Ed Oliver (toe) will be ruled out, per McDermott
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice, and will be questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 5-1-0

INJURIES

  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) will play versus the Ravens on Sunday, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist) will be out for Sunday's game versus the Browns, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 5-1-0

INJURIES

New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 1-5-0

INJURIES

  • OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) will be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Commanders, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
  • OT Matt Peart (shoulder) will be ruled out, per Daboll.
  • OT Evan Neal (ankle) will be questionable, per Daboll
  • C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) will be ruled out, per Daboll.


ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Cole Beasley and the team have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 5-1-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • TE Pat Freiermuth is expected to miss Sunday's game versus the Rams and will likely miss additional time afterwards after aggravating his hamstring injury in practice Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

